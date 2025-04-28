NASCAR Insider goes on a passionate rant after Talladega: “Do you care about the sport?”

Jeff Gluck, the veteran NASCAR journalist, went on a passionate rant about NASCAR not investing in the All-Star race. The All-Star Race is set to be held at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 18.

A major addition for the 2025 iteration of the All-Star race is the Manufacturer Showdown, where the original OEMS, Chevrolet, Ford, and Toyota teams, will compete in groups. The groups are set to be determined by the least-represented manufacturer, and with scoring based on the finishing positions of each team’s drivers. The event will again feature two heat races to set the All-Star Race grid and a 100-lap All-Star Open.

Jeff Gluck, on his NASCAR podcast with Jordan Bianchi, The Teardown, tore into NASCAR for its treatment of the All-Star Race. He said that they should use this race to create a better understanding of the NextGen car and make it possible for the teams to make them better and evolve them further, but the lack of investment from NASCAR is stopping that from happening. He said:

"You are a**holes. Shut up. God, piss me off. That's so stupid. Do you care about the sport? I got to bleep this."

The All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway will feature a few changes from it’s previous iterations of the popular race in the NASCAR calendar. It will see 50 more laps from previous years and will see a Promotors Caution at the 100 lap mark for advertising. The induced-caution can only be deployed before Lap 220 unless a natural caution occurs before lap 200.

NASCAR Insider defends his radical idea to improve superspeedway racing post Talladega

Jeff Gluck also proposed a radical solution to improve the spectacle of superspeedway racing, particularly in the wake of a fuel-mileage-dominated Talladega event.

On his podcast, Gluck suggested replacing the traditional 500-mile race with two 150-mile sprints, each awarding half points. He argued that the current format encourages excessive fuel-saving and lacks excitement for fans, while his idea would inject more urgency and action.

"Folks, have you seen this car? This car is not going anywhere. I feel like when we have a string of races that aren't what people hoped and then I gotta come on here and be negative and then the people go, 'Wow, Jeff Gluck hates NASCAR.' I want NASCAR to be good. I remember the glory times, the glory days of it. I don't have a great memory but I have a long enough memory to remember when the racing was awesome at these certain tracks. That's what I'm looking for. I think a lot of people are the same way. I'm sorry if that's not what people want to hear." [14:00]

However, Gluck acknowledged that teams might resist this change due to the increased risk of wrecking multiple cars in a single day, even as he maintained that fans would likely appreciate the added drama.

