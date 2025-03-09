NASCAR Insider highlights 4 storylines to watch ahead of the Phoenix Cup race ft. Christopher Bell

Phoenix Raceway is set to host the fourth NASCAR Cup Series race of the 2025 season as Christopher Bell aims to secure his third consecutive race win. There is plenty of anticipation surrounding the race, as it is the first traditional oval race of the season, with the venue also hosting the season finale later this year.

NASCAR insider Jeff Gluck outlined four key storylines to follow at Phoenix this Sunday. Firstly, all eyes will be on Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell, who could become the first driver since Kyle Larson in 2021 to win three races in a row. Bell is on the verge of the feat, having won at Atlanta and COTA.

Furthermore, Team Penske will be under the spotlight, given its dominance at the one-mile oval in the Next Gen era. While most of the team's success has come in the season finale, it remains the team to beat at the track. Reigning champion Joey Logano starts in the front row, while Ryan Blaney and Austin Cindric line up in the seventh and eighth rows, respectively, for the Shriners Children's 500.

Gluck highlighted another intriguing storyline for the weekend, as NASCAR has introduced dual tire compounds for the short track at Phoenix. While adding a layer of complexity to the strategy, the performance of softer option tires holds huge significance. If the softer tires work as expected, they could be used as the sole tire compound for the season finale.

Another compelling storyline for the weekend is the return of a female driver to the Cup Series. British-born Katherine Legge will make her Cup debut at Phoenix, becoming the first woman to compete at NASCAR’s top level since Danica Patrick over seven years ago. Driving the #78 Chevy for Live Fast Motorsports, Legge will start from the final row.

The 312-lap Shriners Children's 500 is scheduled for March 9, 3:30 PM ET. Catch the action live on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM.

Christopher Bell "not thinking" about recording Cup Series three-peat at Phoenix

Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell is approaching the Phoenix weekend just like any other race weekend and is "not thinking" about securing his third consecutive victory. He is excited to race at the 1-mile oval, having won the Spring race last year, and acknowledged that the track suits his strengths.

Speaking to NASCAR.com, the #20 Toyota driver said:

"That would be something I’d probably think about afterwards, but right now it just feels like a normal week, a week where we have a great opportunity because this is a great track for me and I’m excited about the opportunity, not thinking about three in a row."

Bell could become the 29th NASCAR driver in the modern era and the first in the next-gen era to win three races in a row in the Cup Series. Larson was the last driver to achieve the feat in 2021, during his title-winning campaign with Hendrick Motorsports.

