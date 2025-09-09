NASCAR Insider highlights Josh Berry’s potential advantage at Bristol in decisive playoff race

Josh Berry heads into Bristol Motor Speedway on the verge of playoff elimination, but not everyone is counting him out. NASCAR insider Jordan Bianchi believes Berry has a real shot to steal a win and advance, especially if the race comes down to tire management.Bianchi pointed out that Berry’s strength in tire management could be the deciding factor at Bristol, where the abrasive concrete surface already takes a toll on tires. Adding to the challenge, NASCAR is rolling out a softer right-side compound this weekend, which should increase wear and open the door for more strategy plays.In a recent episode of the Door, Bumper, Clear podcast, the NASCAR insider shared his thoughts on Josh Berry and the #21 Wood Brothers Racing team potentially winning in the Bristol night race for a ticket to the Round of 12.“Listen. SVG (Shane van Gisbergen), I don't think he can make 15 points up there. (Alex) Bowman's in a must-win. Berry's in a must-win. (Austin) Dillon at #11 is kind of in that bubble zone of like he goes out and gets stage points in Stage 1 or 2, then it's a different story,” he said [0:31]“If this is a tire wear race... and guys have to manage their tires or make green flag pit stops, who's really good at managing their tires? Josh Berry.”“This race sets up well for him, and they can take a chance because they know... like, ‘Forget points, we're going for the win,’ and they're in a position where if this is a tire wear race, I feel like they got an advantage because they can be on the front foot and go after it,” he concluded.In addition to tire management, Josh Berry is widely regarded as a strong short-track racer, having built his career in Late Model Stock Cars. In his NASCAR rookie season last year, he led several laps at Bristol while driving for the now-defunct Stewart-Haas Racing. This season, he has backed it up with a solid top-10 finish at Richmond Raceway.The Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol is happening on September 13 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Berry is entering the race 16th in the playoff standings with a 45-point deficit. Other drivers in the elimination zone are Austin Dillon (-11), Shane van Gisbergen (-15), and Alex Bowman (-35).“Just wrong place, wrong time”: Josh Berry on incident with Chase Elliott at WWT RacewayThe main reason Josh Berry sits 16th in the standings is his last-place finishes in the first two races of the NASCAR playoffs. Most recently, contact with Chase Elliott left him with a DNF as early as lap 35, though Berry doesn’t believe the incident was intentional.The 34-year-old Tennessee native said (via Speedway Digest on X):“I doubt that was on purpose. Just wrong place, wrong time.”At the end of the race, Denny Hamlin won to secure a spot in the Round of 12. Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Chase Briscoe came home in second, followed by Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, and reigning champion Joey Logano.