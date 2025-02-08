NASCAR insider hints at Carl Edwards’ collaboration with $2,000,000,000,000-worth Amazon as Prime has ‘not announced it’s full booth’ yet

Former Xfinity Series champion Carl Edwards was recently inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame, cementing his legacy in American stock car racing. Ahead of the ceremony, Edwards spoke with NASCAR insider Jenna Fryer, where the AP News journalist hinted at the possibility of his return to the sport—though potentially in a different role.

Carl Edwards launched his NASCAR career in the Craftsman Truck Series, making his debut at the Memphis International Raceway in June 2002. He swiftly moved up to the Xfinity Series, amassing 38 wins and securing a championship title. In the Cup Series, Edwards piloted the #99 Ford for Roush Racing, eventually securing 28 trips to victory lane in NASCAR's top division.

With NASCAR's new media rights deal, which includes $2,000,000,000,000-worth (as per Forbes) Amazon's Prime Video as a broadcasting partner, speculation has arisen about Carl Edwards's potential return in a new role. AP News journalist Jenna Fryer recently hinted at the possibility of Edwards joining the broadcast booth for Amazon’s video-on-demand coverage, sparking intrigue among fans. (via X)

"In this story I wrote yesterday, Carl Edwards told me he plans to be at the track some in 2025 and is interested in TV work. Coincidentally ... Amazon has not announced its full booth yet." the post was captioned

Two-time Xfinity Series champion Dale Earnhardt Jr. and former Hendrick Motorsports core chief Steve Letarte have confirmed their presence as broadcasters for Prime Video, however, the booth is still yet to be filled completely.

Furthermore, in the story, the 72-time NASCAR race winner shared his thoughts on why people call NASCAR a 'family.'

“I understand now when people say ‘NASCAR is a family,”’ Edwards told the AP. “I finally get it. I do. When I walked away, I really thought ‘I’m giving this up completely. I’m giving up the sport, the opportunity to drive and a lot of friendships.’ I’m shocked that NASCAR invited me back in this way. For the first time, I truly feel like it is part of a family.”

The 2025 Hall of Fame inductees also include 23-time Cup race winner Ricky Rudd and former NASCAR driver and US Army veteran Ralph Moody.

"He was almost a father figure": Carl Edwards honors former boss ahead of NASCAR Hall of Fame induction

Former NASCAR driver Carl Edwards praised his former boss, Jack Roush, ahead of the 2025 NASCAR Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Edwards achieved 23 of his 28 Cup Series victories while driving for Roush Racing before spending his final two seasons with Joe Gibbs Racing.

In an interview posted by RFK Racing on X, Edwards said:

"Jack himself, he's, I don't know how many careers he's made, but he made mine and he could do anything. He was a team owner, he's a motivator, he's a great pilot and to me he was almost a father figure. Someone that brought me along and really took chances on me and committed to me when there was no reason to it. So really, he's beyond special to me."

Meanwhile, the Daytona 500 is set to return in less than 8 days to kick start the 2025 Cup Series regular season. Fans can watch the exclusive broadcast on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM at 2:30 PM on Feb. 16th.

