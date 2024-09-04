NASCAR insider hints at RFK’s potential three-car expansion timeline amid Brad Keselowski’s silence

NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski is the co-owner of Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing, a team competing in the Cup Series. Since SHR announced its departure from NASCAR, RFK Racing has been among the teams reportedly in talks to field another entry in the 2025 season. However, Keselowski has not yet commented on the rumors.

Brad Keselowski pilots the #6 Ford for RFK Racing and is in his third full-time season for the team in the Cup Series. In his NASCAR career, Keselowski has been crowned the champion of both the Xfinity Series (2010) and the Cup Series (2012). Moreover, the Michigan native has 36 Cup race wins, including multiple trips down victory lane at crown jewel events.

RFK Racing has been linked with acquiring a third charter before the 2025 season, and the new charter agreement. Although no formal comments have been publically made by co-owner Keselowski, Fox Sports' journalist Bob Pockrass believes that the fog is on the brink of clearing up. In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Pockrass wrote:

"Brad Keselowski said no news to share on whether RFK would expand to three cars next year. Indicated it would be another month or so before he would have anything finalized/had anything to say on it."

Keselowski clinched his spot in the 2024 playoffs with his victory at the Goodyear 400 earlier this year at Darlington Raceway. Currently sitting in P8 in the drivers' standings, the former Cup Series champion will be aiming to add more wins to his tally in the playoffs.

"I don't like it" - Brad Keselowski wants NASCAR to fix next-gen car airborne issue quickly

RFK driver Brad Keselowski has expressed concern about the recent car flip incidents in NASCAR. He has urged NASCAR to make it their priority to fix this issue.

The dangerous trend began in Michigan when Kyle Sieg's car flipped on the final lap of the Cabo Wabo 250. Corey LaJoie experienced a similar incident that weekend, going airborne in the Cup Series. The pattern continued at Daytona, where Michael McDowell and Josh Berry also went airborne.

Former Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski recently shared his thoughts on these incidents and encouraged NASCAR to take necessary action to avoid this from happening again (via Bob Pockrass on X):

"I don't like it. Nobody likes when cars come off the ground, it's very self explanatory. There are a lot of factors that go in to it. You know, I'm not the engineer to solve the problem. But you know, I'm smart enough to know that it's one that needs to be solved."

