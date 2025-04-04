NASCAR insider labels Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Lamar Jackson’s legal clash ‘not really a lawsuit’ and delivers clarification

NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass weighed in on the terms of a legal dispute between Dale Earnhardt Jr. and NFL quarterback Lamar Jackson. The conflict revolves around the use of the No. 8, a number long associated with Earnhardt Jr.'s racing career.

On April 2, Lamar Jackson reportedly filed a "Notice of Opposition" challenging Earnhardt Jr.'s trademark rights to the number 8 for JR Motorsports. Following an X user mistaking it for a lawsuit, Pockrass offered clarification on the matter, writing:

"Not really a lawsuit -- it's opposition to a trademark application so now Trademark Trial and Appeal Board conducts proceedings. DaleJr company filed two applications -- one for his Cup stylized 8 that has no opposition and the general JRM 8, which is what Lamar Jackson opposes," he said," Pockrass said.

As per reports, Lamar Jackson argues that Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s number bears resemblance to his existing trademark with "ERA 8", covering various merchandise like clothing and athletic gear. According to the NFL quarterback, the JRM trademark may cause confusion among consumers.

Meanwhile, Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s application for a stylized version of his Cup Series number 8 went unchallenged.

The number 8 holds considerable history in the Earnhardt family, stretching back Dale Jr.'s grandfather, Ralph Earnhardt, who secured the the 1959 and 1960 NASCAR Limited Sportsman championships driving car number 8. Dale Earnhardt Sr. used the number 8 in the 1980s, while Earnhardt jr. continued the legacy during his NASCAR Cup Series career from 1999 to 2007.

The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB) is set to review the opposition. Unlike a federal court case, TTAB can only decide whether Earnhardt Jr. can register the logo, and the team owner will retain the right to use the number without restriction.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. voices support for his No.8 driver after Martinsville penalty

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has expressed his support for Sammy Smith, following his aggressive driving at Martinsville that earned him a 50-point penalty. The team owner acknowledged public criticism of Smith and gave his take on the matter.

During the Martinsville Xfinity race, Sammy Smith made contact with the rear bumper of race leader Taylor Gray, resulting in a multi-car wreck on the final lap of the race. On Tuesday, NASCAR released their verdict on the incident, penalizing the #8 driver with a 50-point deduction and a $25,000 fine.

In an episode of his Dale Jr. Download podcast uploaded this week, Dale Earnhardt Jr. discussed the incident and said,

"Sammy is my driver. You all can continue to be pissed and think what you want. I got to shift to what do I do to give Sammy the best advice. I got to figure out how Sammy can clean this up, and in the end, you know, I got to support him and try to give him the tools and the knowledge to make the better decision next time."

The final lap incident resulted in Smith finishing in his starting position at tenth. He currently sits 13th in the standings after the 50-point deduction. The Iowa native heads into his next race at Darlington, where he is yet to secure a top-ten finish in four career starts.

