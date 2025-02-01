 NASCAR insider lays bare why “not every” hauler is present at the Bowman Gray Stadium

It’s almost race day for the teams, so the haulers have arrived at the historic Bowman Gray Stadium, which will play to host this weekend’s season-opening event. However, NASCAR forbade some teams from bringing their separate haulers.

The plan was to reduce the footprints on the parking lot. Therefore, the officials had asked some teams to bring two cars in one hauler. The news was reported by Matt Weaver of The Sportsnaut through one of his recent posts on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“Not every 2025 hauler is here as NASCAR, in the effort to reduce the footprint had some teams transport two cars in one hauler,” Weaver wrote. “For example, the 22 and 2 were carried by one truck.”

The race is scheduled for Sunday, February 2. The action will begin 8 pm ET onwards and stream live on FOX. Fans can also catch radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Although not a point-paying event, the 200-lap race will mark the return of the NASCAR Cup Series to Winston-Salem’s iconic “Madhouse” for the first time since 1971. The NASCAR Clash was previously held at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, followed by the Daytona 500 two weeks later.

Notably, the annual crown jewel race held at Daytona International Speedway is the first point-paying race of 2025. Here are the full TV schedule, start times, and live stream details for the 500-mile showdown.

NASCAR to award Bobby Allison Memorial Trophy to the winner of the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray

For its upcoming stint at Bowman Gray Stadium, NASCAR has decided to name the winner’s trophy after Bobby Allison, who passed away last year in November. Allison won the most recent Cup Series race at the quarter mile, i.e., the 1971 Myers Brothers Memorial 250.

Speaking of the legend, Justin Swilling, NASCAR's Project Manager for the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium said (via The Speedway Digest):

"Few drivers are as engrained in the history of Bowman Gray Stadium than the legendary Bobby Allison. We reached out to Wood Brothers Racing, who shared photos of previous NASCAR Cup Series trophies awarded to Bowman Gray Stadium winners, and Jostens designed a trophy that lived up to that legacy.”

As per reports, this year’s trophy is a 31-inch tall, hand-polished car with the Cook Out Clash logo engraved in it. The exquisite keepsake is made out of 24-karat gold and handcrafted wood.

“When the Wood Brothers suggested we name the trophy after such a legendary figure in Bowman Gray Stadium history as Bobby Allison, it made perfect sense,” Swilling added.

Bobby Allison amassed various accolades during the course of his career including three Daytona 500s, a Cup Series championship in 1983, and two Modified division championships in 1964 and 1965. He was inducted into the prestigious NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2011.

