NASCAR insider links Sheldon Creed's JGR exit to Cup aspirations with Haas Factory Team

As per the latest developments, Sheldon Creed and Sam Mayer have signed for the Haas Factory Team for the 2025 Xfinity Series entry. According to a NASCAR insider, the move has been made by Creed with an eye on a Cup Series spot with Gene Haas' team.

Bob Pockrass, a renowned NASCAR journalist, touched upon Creed's switch to Haas Factory Team, the breakaway team from Haas-Stewart Racing after Tony Stewart decided to withdraw from the sport.

Despite the dismantling, the Haas Factory Team will have NASCAR Cup Series charters and take over the SHR team as a whole. Citing this, Pockrass revealed that Creed is likely to eye the Cup Series opportunity.

"Creed probably sees a possible road to Cup through Haas or RFK alliance vs JGR," Pockrass wrote on X. "And -- in general -- these decisions, in addition to coming down to possible performance as well as being the focus of the team, also can come down to financials, sponsorship/funding as well as pay."

Interestingly, Bob Pockrass' revelation arrived after a fan replied to him about Creed's exit from Joe Gibbs Racing, the team the latter is racing for in 2024 in the Xfinity Series.

Sheldon Creed wants to win with the Haas Factory Team

Sheldon Creed comes with ample experience, as the 26-year-old from Alpine, California, is the 2020 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion. He is also an eight-time race winner in the Truck Series and a full-time Xfinity Series driver.

"I've won in every division I‘ve raced in and I feel like I‘ve earned my place in the Xfinity Series, but that‘s not enough. I want to win in the Xfinity Series,” Creed said. “I feel like Haas Factory Team is a place where I can succeed and where Sam and I can work together to win races and be championship contenders."

According to reports, Creed has decided to drive the #00 Ford Mustang Dark Horse, and his upcoming teammate Mayer is set to take the #41 Ford Mustang Dark Horse. While the insider did not mention Mayer's goal for next year, he was vigilant enough to talk about Creed's aspirations for 2025.

