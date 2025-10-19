NASCAR insider picks 23XI Racing’s driver as favorite to win 2025 Cup Series playoff race at Talladega

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season will next head to Talladega Superspeedway for the eighth playoff race of the season, the YellaWood 500. Ahead of the event, NASCAR insider and renowned journalist Bob Pockrass gave his prediction, picking the winner, top-five finishers, and a long-shot winner for the 2025 YellaWood 500.

Pockrass picked 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace to reach the victory lane at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, October 19. Wallace has had decent records at Talladega’s 2.66-mile-long track, as he has a win, one top-five, and three top-10 finishes with an average finish of 19.5 in 15 starts. The #23 23XI Racing Toyota driver will start from the 10th position in the 40-driver field on Sunday.

Rounding out Pockrass’ top five predictions are Brad Keselowski, Alex Bowman, Austin Cindric, and Michael McDowell. He also chose Ryan Preece as a long-shot prospect. Preece will start from the fifth position.

Pockrass wrote on X:

“My pick for Cup race today at Talladega: Bubba Wallace ... top-5: Wallace Keselowski Bowman Cindric McDowell ... long-shot: Preece”

Bubba Wallace has had a decent season so far, recording a win, five top-five and 13 top-10 finishes in 33 races in the 2025 season, and he will look to clinch his second win of the season. He has an average finish of 18.3 and currently sits in 10th place in the championship points table. However, he is no more in title contention after falling short in the second round of playoffs.

Meanwhile, Brad Keselowksi and Austin Cindric are also the top favorites to win the YellaWood 500 in the odds table.

Kevin Harvick picks HMS driver to win the 2025 NASCAR YellaWood 500 at Talladega

The 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion-turned-commentator, Kevin Harvick, picked Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron as a favorite to win the second race of the Round of 8 playoff at the 2.66-mile-long track.

On the latest episode of Kevin Harvick’s “Happy Hour Podcast,” when his co-host Kaitlyn Vincie asked him to give his prediction for this weekend’s Talladega playoff race, Harvick picked the #24 Chevrolet driver and said [59:39]:

“I'm going to go with William Byron,”

Catch NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams in action at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET. Fans can witness the 188-lap Cup Series race on NBC Sports.

