NASCAR insider picks Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s JRM driver as favorite to win 2025 Xfinity race at COTA 

After two superspeedway-style races, NASCAR is set to host the season's first road course event at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. The weekend will first start with the third Xfinity race of the season, the Focused Health 250.

Ad

Ahead of the green flag, NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass dropped his predictions, picking the favorite to win followed by the drivers who would potentially round up in the top five. Pockrass, a journalist for Fox Sports, chose NASCAR Xfinity rookie Connor Zilisch as his favorite to triumph at a road course race.

Zilisch drives the No. 88 Chevrolet for Dale Earnhardt Jr.-owned JR Motorsports. The 18-year-old has secured a pole at the 2025 COTA Xfinity race. With an impressive resume in SportCars and impressive stats in his road course visits in previous NASCAR races, it's an understandable pick by the veteran reporter.

Ad

Trending

As per Pockrass, Zilisch will be followed by Hendrick Motorsports star William Byron, Sam Mayer, Cup Series regular Ross Chastain, and Riley Herbst.

In a post on X, Pockrass wrote:

"My Xfinity pick for COTA: Connor Zilisch ... top-5: Zilisch Byron Mayer Chastain Herbst"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, Hall of Famer Dale Jr.'s Xfinity team has already shown dominance in the qualifying. With four of its five entries in the top 10, Zilisch is on the pole, alongside part-time Xfinity driver Chastain in the front row. Meanwhile, reigning Xfinity Champion Justin Allgaier at P4 and Carson Kvapil at P5.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s NASCAR prodigy Connor Zilisch opens up on the pole position at COTA Xfinity race

NASCAR Xfinity Rookie Connor Zilisch secured his second pole at Circuit of the Americas. His first was on his debut attempt in the Truck Series last season with Spire Motorsports.

Ad

Following his impressive qualifying, the Charlotte native shared his honest thoughts with a NASCAR reporter.

"I don't think there's a target on my back," Connor Zilisch said via NASCAR. "I feel like we're just going to go out there tomorrow and execute our race and do what we know to do. We've got a really fast WeatherTech Chevrolet...looking to make the most of it; hopefully, it'll be a fun battle between the two of us (and teammate Ross Chastain)."

Ad

Moreover, the NASCAR prodigy, who won his debut Xfinity race at the road course of Watkins Glen last season, shared a post on winning the pole at COTA. He captioned it:

"Great way to start a busy weekend. Proud of the entire @jrmotorsports team! Excited to hop in the cup car tomorrow morning with @teamtrackhouse and then start from the front tomorrow afternoon with @weathertech!👊🏼"

Ad

Soon after his Xfinity race with JR Motorsports, Connor Zilisch will get behind the wheel of No. 87 CHevy for Trackhouse Racing and mark his historic Cup Series debut at the COTA race on Sunday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback