NASCAR insider picks Ford driver as favorite to win 2025 Martinsville Truck race

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season heads to the Martinsville Speedway for the season’s fifth race, the Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200. Ahead of the race, NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared his prediction, picking his favorite to win and top-five finishes to win the 2025 Truck Series Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200.

Ad

Pockrass picked ThorSport Racing driver Ty Majeski to take the checkered flag at Martinsville on Friday, March 28. The #98 Ford F-150 driver has a strong record at Martinsville with two top-five finishes, including a runner-up finish last year at the Truck Series Martinsville Spring race.

Rounding out Pockrass’ top-five predictions are Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim, Chandler Smith, Layne Riggs, and Grant Enfinger.

Pockrass wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

“My truck pick for tonight at Martinsville: Ty Majeski ... top-5: Majeski Heim CSmith Riggs, Enfinger ET 2:05-FS2-Truck p&q 4:30-CW App-Xfin p&q 7:50-FS1-Truck race 50-50-100, 3 sets, fuel 135-150”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ty Majeski finished third, eighth, fourth, and 11th in the first four races of the season. He has been competing full-time in the series since 2022 with his ThorSport Racing team.

In a six-year-long Truck Series career, the 30-year-old Seymour, Wisconsin, native has recorded six wins, 11 poles, and 51 top-10 finishes. Last year, Majeski clinched his first career Truck Series championship.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Catch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams in action at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday at 7:30 pm ET. Fans can witness the 200-lap NASCAR Truck Series race on FS1.

Who has higher odds of winning the NASCAR Truck Series race at Martinsville?

NASCAR Cup Series regular William Byron is the top favorite to win the Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200 with +260 odds. The next closest driver in the odds table to win is Pockrass’ pick, Ty Majeski at +360 odds, and Layne Riggs at +360 on Friday.

Ad

Corey Heim has +440, Chandler Smith has +850, Grand Enfinger has +1500, Daniel Hemric has +1500, Tyler Ankrum has +1900, Rajah Caruth has +2900, and Ben Rhodes has +3100 in the odds table according to FOX Sports.

Among active drivers this season, only Corey Heim has managed to reach the victory lane. He did it twice in four races. The other two races have been won by former Cup Series champion Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson. Busch won at Atlanta and Larson at Homestead-Miami last week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback