NASCAR insider picks FRM’s driver as favorite to win 2025 Bristol Truck race

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season heads to the Bristol Motor Speedway for the season’s sixth race, the Weather Guard Truck Race. Ahead of the race, NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared his prediction, picking his favorite to win and top-five finishes to win the 2025 Truck Series Weather Guard Truck Race.

Ad

Pockrass picked the Front Row Motorsports driver Layne Riggs to take the checkered flag at Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday, April 11. The #34 Ford driver has a strong record at Bristol, the only two races he made appearances at this track. Last year, he scored a top-10 result at this event and secured a win in the Bristol fall race.

Rounding out Pockrass’ top-five predictions were Daniel Hemric, Cup Series regular Kyle Larson, Ben Rhodes, and Corey Heim.

Ad

Trending

Pockrass wrote on X:

“My pick for truck race today at Bristol: Layne Riggs ... top-5: Riggs Hemric Larson Rhodes, and Him ET 3:35-FS2-Truck p&q 7:50-FS1-Truck green, stages 65-65-120, 3 sets”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Layne Riggs finished 13th, 20th, fifth, second, and 11th in the first five races of the season. He has been competing full-time in the series since 2024 with his Front Row Motorsports team.

In a four-year-long Truck Series career, the 22-year-old Bahama, North Carolina, native has recorded two wins and 14 top-10 finishes.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Catch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams in action at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday at 7:30 pm ET. Fans can witness the 250-lap NASCAR Truck Series race on FS1.

Who has higher odds of winning the NASCAR Truck Series race at Bristol?

NASCAR Cup Series regular Kyle Larson is the favorite to win the Weather Guard Truck Race with -120 odds. The next closest driver in the odds table to win is Pockrass’ pick, Layne Riggs, at +550 odds, and Corey Heim at +550 odds on Friday.

Kyle Larson: -120 Layne Riggs: +550 Corey Heim: +550 Chandler Smith: +800 Ty Majeski: +1000 Daniel Hemric: +1600 Rajah Caruth: +1800 Grant Enfinger: +2500 Brandon Jones: +2500 Tyler Ankrum: +3000 Parker Kligerman: +3000 Kaden Honeycutt: +3000 Corey Day: +4000 Matt Crafton: +4000 Ben Rhodes: +5000 Stewart Friesen: +6000 Gio Ruggiero: +8000 Connor Mosack: +12500 Tanner Gray: +12500 Andres Perez de Lara: +15000 Jake Garcia: +20000 Bayley Currey: +25000 Jack Wood: +35000 Matt Mills: +35000 Dawson Sutton: +35000 Toni Breidinger: +100000 Patrick Staropoli: +100000 Frankie Muniz: +200000 Spencer Boyd: +200000 Nathan Byrd: +200000 Tyler Tomassi: +200000 Justin Carroll: +200000 Norm Benning: +200000 Stephen Mallozzi: +200000

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More