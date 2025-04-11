NASCAR insider picks FRM’s driver as favorite to win 2025 Bristol Truck race

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 11, 2025 14:04 GMT
NASCAR: Truck Series - Qualifying - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Truck Series race at Bristol (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season heads to the Bristol Motor Speedway for the season’s sixth race, the Weather Guard Truck Race. Ahead of the race, NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared his prediction, picking his favorite to win and top-five finishes to win the 2025 Truck Series Weather Guard Truck Race.

Ad

Pockrass picked the Front Row Motorsports driver Layne Riggs to take the checkered flag at Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday, April 11. The #34 Ford driver has a strong record at Bristol, the only two races he made appearances at this track. Last year, he scored a top-10 result at this event and secured a win in the Bristol fall race.

Rounding out Pockrass’ top-five predictions were Daniel Hemric, Cup Series regular Kyle Larson, Ben Rhodes, and Corey Heim.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Pockrass wrote on X:

“My pick for truck race today at Bristol: Layne Riggs ... top-5: Riggs Hemric Larson Rhodes, and Him ET 3:35-FS2-Truck p&q 7:50-FS1-Truck green, stages 65-65-120, 3 sets”
Ad

Layne Riggs finished 13th, 20th, fifth, second, and 11th in the first five races of the season. He has been competing full-time in the series since 2024 with his Front Row Motorsports team.

In a four-year-long Truck Series career, the 22-year-old Bahama, North Carolina, native has recorded two wins and 14 top-10 finishes.

Ad

Catch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams in action at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday at 7:30 pm ET. Fans can witness the 250-lap NASCAR Truck Series race on FS1.

Who has higher odds of winning the NASCAR Truck Series race at Bristol?

NASCAR Cup Series regular Kyle Larson is the favorite to win the Weather Guard Truck Race with -120 odds. The next closest driver in the odds table to win is Pockrass’ pick, Layne Riggs, at +550 odds, and Corey Heim at +550 odds on Friday.

  1. Kyle Larson: -120
  2. Layne Riggs: +550
  3. Corey Heim: +550
  4. Chandler Smith: +800
  5. Ty Majeski: +1000
  6. Daniel Hemric: +1600
  7. Rajah Caruth: +1800
  8. Grant Enfinger: +2500
  9. Brandon Jones: +2500
  10. Tyler Ankrum: +3000
  11. Parker Kligerman: +3000
  12. Kaden Honeycutt: +3000
  13. Corey Day: +4000
  14. Matt Crafton: +4000
  15. Ben Rhodes: +5000
  16. Stewart Friesen: +6000
  17. Gio Ruggiero: +8000
  18. Connor Mosack: +12500
  19. Tanner Gray: +12500
  20. Andres Perez de Lara: +15000
  21. Jake Garcia: +20000
  22. Bayley Currey: +25000
  23. Jack Wood: +35000
  24. Matt Mills: +35000
  25. Dawson Sutton: +35000
  26. Toni Breidinger: +100000
  27. Patrick Staropoli: +100000
  28. Frankie Muniz: +200000
  29. Spencer Boyd: +200000
  30. Nathan Byrd: +200000
  31. Tyler Tomassi: +200000
  32. Justin Carroll: +200000
  33. Norm Benning: +200000
  34. Stephen Mallozzi: +200000
About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications