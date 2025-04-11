NASCAR insider picks FRM’s driver as favorite to win 2025 Bristol Truck race

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season heads to the Bristol Motor Speedway for the season’s sixth race, the Weather Guard Truck Race. Ahead of the race, NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared his prediction, picking his favorite to win and top-five finishes to win the 2025 Truck Series Weather Guard Truck Race.
Pockrass picked the Front Row Motorsports driver Layne Riggs to take the checkered flag at Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday, April 11. The #34 Ford driver has a strong record at Bristol, the only two races he made appearances at this track. Last year, he scored a top-10 result at this event and secured a win in the Bristol fall race.
Rounding out Pockrass’ top-five predictions were Daniel Hemric, Cup Series regular Kyle Larson, Ben Rhodes, and Corey Heim.
Pockrass wrote on X:
“My pick for truck race today at Bristol: Layne Riggs ... top-5: Riggs Hemric Larson Rhodes, and Him ET 3:35-FS2-Truck p&q 7:50-FS1-Truck green, stages 65-65-120, 3 sets”
Layne Riggs finished 13th, 20th, fifth, second, and 11th in the first five races of the season. He has been competing full-time in the series since 2024 with his Front Row Motorsports team.
In a four-year-long Truck Series career, the 22-year-old Bahama, North Carolina, native has recorded two wins and 14 top-10 finishes.
Catch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams in action at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday at 7:30 pm ET. Fans can witness the 250-lap NASCAR Truck Series race on FS1.
Who has higher odds of winning the NASCAR Truck Series race at Bristol?
NASCAR Cup Series regular Kyle Larson is the favorite to win the Weather Guard Truck Race with -120 odds. The next closest driver in the odds table to win is Pockrass’ pick, Layne Riggs, at +550 odds, and Corey Heim at +550 odds on Friday.
- Kyle Larson: -120
- Layne Riggs: +550
- Corey Heim: +550
- Chandler Smith: +800
- Ty Majeski: +1000
- Daniel Hemric: +1600
- Rajah Caruth: +1800
- Grant Enfinger: +2500
- Brandon Jones: +2500
- Tyler Ankrum: +3000
- Parker Kligerman: +3000
- Kaden Honeycutt: +3000
- Corey Day: +4000
- Matt Crafton: +4000
- Ben Rhodes: +5000
- Stewart Friesen: +6000
- Gio Ruggiero: +8000
- Connor Mosack: +12500
- Tanner Gray: +12500
- Andres Perez de Lara: +15000
- Jake Garcia: +20000
- Bayley Currey: +25000
- Jack Wood: +35000
- Matt Mills: +35000
- Dawson Sutton: +35000
- Toni Breidinger: +100000
- Patrick Staropoli: +100000
- Frankie Muniz: +200000
- Spencer Boyd: +200000
- Nathan Byrd: +200000
- Tyler Tomassi: +200000
- Justin Carroll: +200000
- Norm Benning: +200000
- Stephen Mallozzi: +200000