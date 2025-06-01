NASCAR insider picks HMS’ driver as favorite to win 2025 Cup race at Nashville

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to the Nashville Superspeedway for the 14th race of the season, the Cracker Barrel 400. Ahead of the event, NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass gave his prediction, picking the winner, top-five finishers, and a long-shot winner for the 2025 Cracker Barrel 400.

Pockrass picked Hendrick Motorsports’ driver William Byron to reach the victory lane at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday, June 1. Byron has a decent record at the 1.3-mile Nashville, as he has recorded one top-five and one top-10 finish to his name in four races. The #24 Chevrolet driver will start from the third position in the 39-driver field on Sunday.

Rounding out Pockrass’ top five predictions are Ross Chastain, Chase Briscoe, Tyler Reddick, and Ryan Blaney. He also chose Michael McDowell as a long-shot prospect. McDowell will start from the eighth position.

Pockrass wrote on X:

“My pick Cup race at Nashville: William Byron ... Byron Chastain Briscoe Reddick Blaney ... long-shot: McDowell ET 6:30-Prime-Prerace 7:19-Prime-Cup green, stages 90-95-115, 10 sets tires, fuel 73-80”

William Byron has scored a win, six top-five finishes, and eight top-10 finishes in 13 races so far in the 2025 season and will look to clinch his second win of the season. He has an average finish of 9.5 in 13 races and is currently leading the Cup Series points table. He has the fourth highest odds to win at Nashville.

Meanwhile, Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin are the top favorites to win the Cracker Barrel 400 in the odds table. The defending Cup Series champion Joey Logano, is the defending winner of the Cracker Barrel 400.

Kevin Harvick picks Denny Hamlin to win the 2025 NASCAR Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway

The 2014 Cup Series champion-turned-commentator, Kevin Harvick, picked Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) driver Denny Hamlin as a favorite to win his third race of the season at the 1.3-mile-long Nashville track.

On the latest episode of Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour podcast, when his co-host Kaitlyn Vincie asked him to give his prediction for this weekend’s Nashville race, Harvick picked Byron and said [59:00]:

“I'll take Hamlin,”

Catch NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams in action at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET. Fans can witness the 400-mile Cup Series race on Prime Video.

