NASCAR insider picks HMS’ driver as favorite to win 2025 Cup race at Nashville

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 01, 2025 16:17 GMT
NASCAR: Coca-Cola 600 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to the Nashville Superspeedway for the 14th race of the season, the Cracker Barrel 400. Ahead of the event, NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass gave his prediction, picking the winner, top-five finishers, and a long-shot winner for the 2025 Cracker Barrel 400.

Ad

Pockrass picked Hendrick Motorsports’ driver William Byron to reach the victory lane at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday, June 1. Byron has a decent record at the 1.3-mile Nashville, as he has recorded one top-five and one top-10 finish to his name in four races. The #24 Chevrolet driver will start from the third position in the 39-driver field on Sunday.

Rounding out Pockrass’ top five predictions are Ross Chastain, Chase Briscoe, Tyler Reddick, and Ryan Blaney. He also chose Michael McDowell as a long-shot prospect. McDowell will start from the eighth position.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Pockrass wrote on X:

“My pick Cup race at Nashville: William Byron ... Byron Chastain Briscoe Reddick Blaney ... long-shot: McDowell ET 6:30-Prime-Prerace 7:19-Prime-Cup green, stages 90-95-115, 10 sets tires, fuel 73-80”
Ad

William Byron has scored a win, six top-five finishes, and eight top-10 finishes in 13 races so far in the 2025 season and will look to clinch his second win of the season. He has an average finish of 9.5 in 13 races and is currently leading the Cup Series points table. He has the fourth highest odds to win at Nashville.

Meanwhile, Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin are the top favorites to win the Cracker Barrel 400 in the odds table. The defending Cup Series champion Joey Logano, is the defending winner of the Cracker Barrel 400.

Ad

Kevin Harvick picks Denny Hamlin to win the 2025 NASCAR Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway

The 2014 Cup Series champion-turned-commentator, Kevin Harvick, picked Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) driver Denny Hamlin as a favorite to win his third race of the season at the 1.3-mile-long Nashville track.

On the latest episode of Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour podcast, when his co-host Kaitlyn Vincie asked him to give his prediction for this weekend’s Nashville race, Harvick picked Byron and said [59:00]:

Ad
“I'll take Hamlin,”
youtube-cover

Catch NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams in action at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET. Fans can witness the 400-mile Cup Series race on Prime Video.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications