NASCAR insider picks HMS’s star favorite to win 2025 Cup Series playoff opener at Darlington

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season will next head to the Darlington Raceway for the first playoff race of the season, the Cook Out Southern 500. Ahead of the event, NASCAR insider and journalist Bob Pockrass gave his prediction, picking the winner, top-five finishers, and a long-shot winner for the 2025 Cook Out Southern 500.Pockrass picked Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson to reach the victory lane at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, August 31. Larson has a decent record at “The Lady in Black,” as he has recorded one win, seven top-five, and nine top-10 finishes to his name in 15 races. The #5 HMS driver will start from the fifth position in the 38-driver field on Sunday.Rounding out Pockrass’ top five predictions are Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney, and William Byron. He also chose Josh Berry as a long-shot prospect. Berry will start from the third position.Pockrass wrote on X:“Cup-Darlington: Kyle Larson. Larson Hamlin Bell Blaney Byron. Longshot: Berry”Kyle Larson has had an impressive regular season, recording three wins, 11 top-fives, and 16 top-10 finishes in 26 races so far in the 2025 season and will look to clinch his fourth win of the season. He has an average finish of 13.8 and is heading into playoffs as a points table leader. He also has the highest odds to win at Darlington.Meanwhile, Denny Hamlin and Ryan Blaney are also the top favorites to win the Cook Out Southern 500 in the odds table.Kevin Harvick picks Kyle Larson’s teammate to win the 2025 NASCAR Cook Out Southern 500 at DarlingtonThe 2014 Cup Series champion-turned-commentator, Kevin Harvick, picked Larson’s teammate William Byron as a favorite to win the playoff opener at the 1.366-mile-long Darlington track.On the latest episode of Kevin Harvick’s “Happy Hour Podcast,” when his co-host Kaitlyn Vincie asked him to give his prediction for this weekend’s Darlington playoff race, Harvick picked the #24 HMS driver and said [1:5:50]:“First off, that's a great first week of followers for our little game here. Sick. The closers show up whenever called upon. We got our asses kicked by the fans this week picking Ryan Blaney. So, let's not do that again. I'm going to take William Byron,”Catch NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams in action at Darlington Raceway on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET. Fans can witness the 500-mile Cup Series race on NBC Sports.