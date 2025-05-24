NASCAR insider picks HMS star as favorite to win 2025 Xfinity race at Charlotte

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to the Charlotte Motor Speedway for the season’s 13th race, the BetMGM 300. Ahead of the race, NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared his prediction, picking his favorite to win and top-five finishes at the 2025 Xfinity Series BetMGM 300.
Pockrass picked Hendrick Motorsports star William Byron to take the checkered flag at Texas on Saturday, May 24. This will mark Byron’s second appearance in the 2025 Xfinity season. He has been competing full-time with HMS since his debut season in 2018.
Pockrass’ remaining top five predictions are the defending Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier, Chase Briscoe, Erik Jones, and Xfinity Series rookie Connor Zilisch.
Pockrass wrote on X:
“Xfinity pick for today at Charlotte: William Byron ... top-5: Byron Allgaier Briscoe Jones Zilisch ET Sat 11:05-CW App-Xfin p&q 1:30-Prime-Cup p&q 4:40-CW-Xfin p&q 45-45-110, 5 sets”
William Byron has made two starts at Charlotte in the series where he finished 16th and 14th in 2017. He is also the favorite in the odds table to win his first Xfinity race this season.
NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams will be in action at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday at 4:30 pm ET. Fans can witness the 200-lap Xfinity Series BetMGM 300 race on CW and PRN.
Who has higher odds of winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Charlotte?
Pockrass’ pick, William Byron, is the top favorite to win the BetMGM 300 again with +250 odds. The next closest in the odds table to win are the defending Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier and Chase Briscoe at +400 and +550 odds, respectively, on Saturday.
- William Byron: +250
- Justin Allgaier: +400
- Chase Briscoe: +550
- Austin Hill: +1000
- Austin Dillon: +1100
- Sam Mayer: +1200
- Jesse Love: +1400
- Sheldon Creed: +1400
- Brandon Jones: +1600
- Connor Zilisch: +1800
- Sammy Smith: +2000
- Ryan Sieg: +2500
- Taylor Gray: +3000
- Carson Kvapil: +3000
- Christian Eckes: +6000
- Nick Sanchez: +6000
- Harrison Burton: +6000
- William Sawalich: +10000
- Daniel Dye: +10000
- Anthony Alfredo: +25000
- Parker Retzlaff: +25000
- Dean Thompson: +35000
- Josh Williams: +35000
- Matt DiBenedetto: +50000
- Jeremy Clements: +50000
- Kyle Sieg: +50000
- Brennan Poole: +50000
- Jeb Burton: +50000
- Blaine Perkins: +100000
- Kris Wright: +200000
- C.J. McLaughlin: +200000
- Ryan Ellis: +200000
- Brad Perez: +200000
- Garrett Smithley: +200000
- Nick Leitz: +200000
- Leland Honeyman: +200000
- Carson Ware: +200000
- Katherine Legge: +200000
- Dawson Cram: +200000
