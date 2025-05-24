NASCAR insider picks HMS star as favorite to win 2025 Xfinity race at Charlotte

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to the Charlotte Motor Speedway for the season’s 13th race, the BetMGM 300. Ahead of the race, NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared his prediction, picking his favorite to win and top-five finishes at the 2025 Xfinity Series BetMGM 300.

Pockrass picked Hendrick Motorsports star William Byron to take the checkered flag at Texas on Saturday, May 24. This will mark Byron’s second appearance in the 2025 Xfinity season. He has been competing full-time with HMS since his debut season in 2018.

Pockrass’ remaining top five predictions are the defending Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier, Chase Briscoe, Erik Jones, and Xfinity Series rookie Connor Zilisch.

Pockrass wrote on X:

“Xfinity pick for today at Charlotte: William Byron ... top-5: Byron Allgaier Briscoe Jones Zilisch ET Sat 11:05-CW App-Xfin p&q 1:30-Prime-Cup p&q 4:40-CW-Xfin p&q 45-45-110, 5 sets”

William Byron has made two starts at Charlotte in the series where he finished 16th and 14th in 2017. He is also the favorite in the odds table to win his first Xfinity race this season.

NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams will be in action at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday at 4:30 pm ET. Fans can witness the 200-lap Xfinity Series BetMGM 300 race on CW and PRN.

Who has higher odds of winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Charlotte?

Pockrass’ pick, William Byron, is the top favorite to win the BetMGM 300 again with +250 odds. The next closest in the odds table to win are the defending Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier and Chase Briscoe at +400 and +550 odds, respectively, on Saturday.

William Byron: +250 Justin Allgaier: +400 Chase Briscoe: +550 Austin Hill: +1000 Austin Dillon: +1100 Sam Mayer: +1200 Jesse Love: +1400 Sheldon Creed: +1400 Brandon Jones: +1600 Connor Zilisch: +1800 Sammy Smith: +2000 Ryan Sieg: +2500 Taylor Gray: +3000 Carson Kvapil: +3000 Christian Eckes: +6000 Nick Sanchez: +6000 Harrison Burton: +6000 William Sawalich: +10000 Daniel Dye: +10000 Anthony Alfredo: +25000 Parker Retzlaff: +25000 Dean Thompson: +35000 Josh Williams: +35000 Matt DiBenedetto: +50000 Jeremy Clements: +50000 Kyle Sieg: +50000 Brennan Poole: +50000 Jeb Burton: +50000 Blaine Perkins: +100000 Kris Wright: +200000 C.J. McLaughlin: +200000 Ryan Ellis: +200000 Brad Perez: +200000 Garrett Smithley: +200000 Nick Leitz: +200000 Leland Honeyman: +200000 Carson Ware: +200000 Katherine Legge: +200000 Dawson Cram: +200000

