NASCAR insider picks HMS star as favorite to win 2025 Xfinity race at Charlotte

By Yash Soni
Modified May 24, 2025 14:53 GMT
NASCAR: NASCAR All-Star Race - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series at Charlotte (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to the Charlotte Motor Speedway for the season’s 13th race, the BetMGM 300. Ahead of the race, NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared his prediction, picking his favorite to win and top-five finishes at the 2025 Xfinity Series BetMGM 300.

Pockrass picked Hendrick Motorsports star William Byron to take the checkered flag at Texas on Saturday, May 24. This will mark Byron’s second appearance in the 2025 Xfinity season. He has been competing full-time with HMS since his debut season in 2018.

Pockrass’ remaining top five predictions are the defending Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier, Chase Briscoe, Erik Jones, and Xfinity Series rookie Connor Zilisch.

Pockrass wrote on X:

“Xfinity pick for today at Charlotte: William Byron ... top-5: Byron Allgaier Briscoe Jones Zilisch ET Sat 11:05-CW App-Xfin p&q 1:30-Prime-Cup p&q 4:40-CW-Xfin p&q 45-45-110, 5 sets”
William Byron has made two starts at Charlotte in the series where he finished 16th and 14th in 2017. He is also the favorite in the odds table to win his first Xfinity race this season.

NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams will be in action at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday at 4:30 pm ET. Fans can witness the 200-lap Xfinity Series BetMGM 300 race on CW and PRN.

Who has higher odds of winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Charlotte?

Pockrass’ pick, William Byron, is the top favorite to win the BetMGM 300 again with +250 odds. The next closest in the odds table to win are the defending Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier and Chase Briscoe at +400 and +550 odds, respectively, on Saturday.

  1. William Byron: +250
  2. Justin Allgaier: +400
  3. Chase Briscoe: +550
  4. Austin Hill: +1000
  5. Austin Dillon: +1100
  6. Sam Mayer: +1200
  7. Jesse Love: +1400
  8. Sheldon Creed: +1400
  9. Brandon Jones: +1600
  10. Connor Zilisch: +1800
  11. Sammy Smith: +2000
  12. Ryan Sieg: +2500
  13. Taylor Gray: +3000
  14. Carson Kvapil: +3000
  15. Christian Eckes: +6000
  16. Nick Sanchez: +6000
  17. Harrison Burton: +6000
  18. William Sawalich: +10000
  19. Daniel Dye: +10000
  20. Anthony Alfredo: +25000
  21. Parker Retzlaff: +25000
  22. Dean Thompson: +35000
  23. Josh Williams: +35000
  24. Matt DiBenedetto: +50000
  25. Jeremy Clements: +50000
  26. Kyle Sieg: +50000
  27. Brennan Poole: +50000
  28. Jeb Burton: +50000
  29. Blaine Perkins: +100000
  30. Kris Wright: +200000
  31. C.J. McLaughlin: +200000
  32. Ryan Ellis: +200000
  33. Brad Perez: +200000
  34. Garrett Smithley: +200000
  35. Nick Leitz: +200000
  36. Leland Honeyman: +200000
  37. Carson Ware: +200000
  38. Katherine Legge: +200000
  39. Dawson Cram: +200000
