NASCAR insider picks RCR’s driver as favorite to win 2025 Xfinity race at Nashville

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season next heads to the Nashville Superspeedway for the season’s 14th race, the Tennessee Lottery 250. Ahead of the race, NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared his prediction, picking his favorite to win and top-five finishes at the 2025 Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250.

Pockrass picked Richard Childress Racing (RCR) driver Jesse Love to take the checkered flag at Nashville on Saturday, May 31. Love has been competing full-time with RCR in the series since 2024.

Pockrass’ remaining top five predictions are the defending Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier, Austin Hill, Christian Eckes, and Cup Series regular driver Ross Chastain.

Pockrass wrote on X:

“Pick for Xfinity race at Nashville: Jesse Love ... top-5: Love Allgaier Hill Eckes Chastain ET 2:05-CW App-Xfin p&q 4:30-Prime-Cup p&q 7-CW-Prerace 7:40-CW-Xfin race 45-45-98, 4 sets, fuel 66-70.”

Jess Love has made only one start at Nashville in the series, where he finished third last year. He is also the favorite in the odds table to win his second Xfinity race of the season. He has had an impressive season so far with a win, three top-five, and eight top-10 finishes with an average finish of 11.8 in 13 races.

NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams will be in action at Nashville Superspeedway on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Fans can witness the 188-lap Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250 race on CW and PRN.

Who has higher odds of winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Nashville?

Pockrass’ pick, Ross Chastain, is the top favorite to win the Tennessee Lottery 250 again with +325 odds. The next closest in the odds table to win are the defending Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier and Aric Almirola at +350 odds each on Saturday.

Ross Chastain: +325 Justin Allgaier: +350 Aric Almirola: +350 Austin Hill: +1000 Jesse Love: +1000 Brandon Jones: +1000 Sam Mayer: +1200 Sheldon Creed: +1200 Connor Zilisch: +1200 Sammy Smith: +1600 Taylor Gray: +2000 Carson Kvapil: +2000 Ryan Sieg: +2500 Nick Sanchez: +4000 Christian Eckes: +5000 William Sawalich: +6000 Harrison Burton: +6000 Corey Day: +10000 Daniel Dye: +10000 Dean Thompson: +25000 Anthony Alfredo: +25000 Parker Retzlaff: +25000 Matt DiBenedetto: +25000 Jeremy Clements: +25000 Jeffrey Earnhardt: +25000 Jeb Burton: +25000 Josh Williams: +50000 Kyle Sieg: +50000 Brennan Poole: +50000 Blaine Perkins: +100000 Kris Wright: +100000 Myatt Snider: +100000 Ryan Ellis: +100000 Mason Massey: +100000 Logan Bearden: +100000 Nick Leitz: +100000 Thomas Annunziata: +100000 Katherine Legge: +100000 Mason Maggio: +100000

