NASCAR insider picks RCR’s driver as favorite to win 2025 Xfinity race at Nashville

By Yash Soni
Modified May 31, 2025 15:29 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: Andy
NASCAR Xfinity Series at Nashville (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season next heads to the Nashville Superspeedway for the season’s 14th race, the Tennessee Lottery 250. Ahead of the race, NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared his prediction, picking his favorite to win and top-five finishes at the 2025 Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250.

Pockrass picked Richard Childress Racing (RCR) driver Jesse Love to take the checkered flag at Nashville on Saturday, May 31. Love has been competing full-time with RCR in the series since 2024.

Pockrass’ remaining top five predictions are the defending Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier, Austin Hill, Christian Eckes, and Cup Series regular driver Ross Chastain.

Pockrass wrote on X:

“Pick for Xfinity race at Nashville: Jesse Love ... top-5: Love Allgaier Hill Eckes Chastain ET 2:05-CW App-Xfin p&q 4:30-Prime-Cup p&q 7-CW-Prerace 7:40-CW-Xfin race 45-45-98, 4 sets, fuel 66-70.”
Jess Love has made only one start at Nashville in the series, where he finished third last year. He is also the favorite in the odds table to win his second Xfinity race of the season. He has had an impressive season so far with a win, three top-five, and eight top-10 finishes with an average finish of 11.8 in 13 races.

NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams will be in action at Nashville Superspeedway on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Fans can witness the 188-lap Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250 race on CW and PRN.

Who has higher odds of winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Nashville?

Pockrass’ pick, Ross Chastain, is the top favorite to win the Tennessee Lottery 250 again with +325 odds. The next closest in the odds table to win are the defending Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier and Aric Almirola at +350 odds each on Saturday.

  1. Ross Chastain: +325
  2. Justin Allgaier: +350
  3. Aric Almirola: +350
  4. Austin Hill: +1000
  5. Jesse Love: +1000
  6. Brandon Jones: +1000
  7. Sam Mayer: +1200
  8. Sheldon Creed: +1200
  9. Connor Zilisch: +1200
  10. Sammy Smith: +1600
  11. Taylor Gray: +2000
  12. Carson Kvapil: +2000
  13. Ryan Sieg: +2500
  14. Nick Sanchez: +4000
  15. Christian Eckes: +5000
  16. William Sawalich: +6000
  17. Harrison Burton: +6000
  18. Corey Day: +10000
  19. Daniel Dye: +10000
  20. Dean Thompson: +25000
  21. Anthony Alfredo: +25000
  22. Parker Retzlaff: +25000
  23. Matt DiBenedetto: +25000
  24. Jeremy Clements: +25000
  25. Jeffrey Earnhardt: +25000
  26. Jeb Burton: +25000
  27. Josh Williams: +50000
  28. Kyle Sieg: +50000
  29. Brennan Poole: +50000
  30. Blaine Perkins: +100000
  31. Kris Wright: +100000
  32. Myatt Snider: +100000
  33. Ryan Ellis: +100000
  34. Mason Massey: +100000
  35. Logan Bearden: +100000
  36. Nick Leitz: +100000
  37. Thomas Annunziata: +100000
  38. Katherine Legge: +100000
  39. Mason Maggio: +100000
Edited by Yash Soni
