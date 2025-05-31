NASCAR insider picks RCR’s driver as favorite to win 2025 Xfinity race at Nashville

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season next heads to the Nashville Superspeedway for the season’s 14th race, the Tennessee Lottery 250. Ahead of the race, NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared his prediction, picking his favorite to win and top-five finishes at the 2025 Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250.
Pockrass picked Richard Childress Racing (RCR) driver Jesse Love to take the checkered flag at Nashville on Saturday, May 31. Love has been competing full-time with RCR in the series since 2024.
Pockrass’ remaining top five predictions are the defending Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier, Austin Hill, Christian Eckes, and Cup Series regular driver Ross Chastain.
Pockrass wrote on X:
“Pick for Xfinity race at Nashville: Jesse Love ... top-5: Love Allgaier Hill Eckes Chastain ET 2:05-CW App-Xfin p&q 4:30-Prime-Cup p&q 7-CW-Prerace 7:40-CW-Xfin race 45-45-98, 4 sets, fuel 66-70.”
Jess Love has made only one start at Nashville in the series, where he finished third last year. He is also the favorite in the odds table to win his second Xfinity race of the season. He has had an impressive season so far with a win, three top-five, and eight top-10 finishes with an average finish of 11.8 in 13 races.
NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams will be in action at Nashville Superspeedway on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Fans can witness the 188-lap Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250 race on CW and PRN.
Who has higher odds of winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Nashville?
Pockrass’ pick, Ross Chastain, is the top favorite to win the Tennessee Lottery 250 again with +325 odds. The next closest in the odds table to win are the defending Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier and Aric Almirola at +350 odds each on Saturday.
- Ross Chastain: +325
- Justin Allgaier: +350
- Aric Almirola: +350
- Austin Hill: +1000
- Jesse Love: +1000
- Brandon Jones: +1000
- Sam Mayer: +1200
- Sheldon Creed: +1200
- Connor Zilisch: +1200
- Sammy Smith: +1600
- Taylor Gray: +2000
- Carson Kvapil: +2000
- Ryan Sieg: +2500
- Nick Sanchez: +4000
- Christian Eckes: +5000
- William Sawalich: +6000
- Harrison Burton: +6000
- Corey Day: +10000
- Daniel Dye: +10000
- Dean Thompson: +25000
- Anthony Alfredo: +25000
- Parker Retzlaff: +25000
- Matt DiBenedetto: +25000
- Jeremy Clements: +25000
- Jeffrey Earnhardt: +25000
- Jeb Burton: +25000
- Josh Williams: +50000
- Kyle Sieg: +50000
- Brennan Poole: +50000
- Blaine Perkins: +100000
- Kris Wright: +100000
- Myatt Snider: +100000
- Ryan Ellis: +100000
- Mason Massey: +100000
- Logan Bearden: +100000
- Nick Leitz: +100000
- Thomas Annunziata: +100000
- Katherine Legge: +100000
- Mason Maggio: +100000
