NASCAR insider picks Richard Childress’ RCR driver as favorite to win 2025 Xfinity race at Las Vegas

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 15, 2025 15:03 GMT
NASCAR: Cup Practice and Qualifying - Source: Imagn
NASCAR team owner Richard Childress (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the season's fifth race, The LiUNA! Ahead of the race, NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared his prediction, picking his favorite to win and top-five finishes at the 2025 Xfinity Series The LiUNA!.

Pockrass picked Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill to take the checkered flag at Las Vegas on Sunday, March 15. He has a good record at Vegas: a win, two top-fives, and five top-10 finishes at this track. He finished P4 last year at this event.

Rounding out Pockrass’ top-five predictions are the defending NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier, Aric Almirola, Sammy Smith and Jesse Love.

Pockrass wrote on X:

“My pick for Xfinity race at Vegas: Austin Hill ... top-5: Hill Allgaier Almirola Smith Love ET 1:35-Prime-Cup p&q 4-CW-NASCAR Countdown 4:40-CW-Xfin green, stages 45-45-110, 5 sets, fuel 59-64”
Austin Hill finished 33rd, first, fourth, and 37th in the first four races of this season. He will look to win his second race of the season this Saturday.

The 30-year-old Winston, Georgia, native is competing in his fourth season for Richard Childress-owned RCR, driving the #21 Chevrolet SS. Last year, he wrapped up the season in fourth place in the Xfinity Series points table.

John Hunter Nemechek won the event last year. However, he hasn’t competed this year.

Catch Xfinity Series drivers and teams in action at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday at 4:30 pm ET. Fans can witness the 300-mile NASCAR Xfinity Series race on CW and PRN.

Who has higher odds of winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas?

JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier is the top favorite to win The LiUNA! with +310 odds. The next closest in the odds table to win are Aric Almirola and Sheldon Creed at #350 and +700 odds, respectively, on Saturday.

  1. Justin Allgaier: +310
  2. Aric Almirola: +350
  3. Sheldon Creed: +700
  4. Sam Mayer: +900
  5. Austin Hill: +900
  6. Connor Zilisch: +1000
  7. Jesse Love: +1300
  8. Ryan Sieg: +1400
  9. Brandon Jones: +1600
  10. Christian Eckes: +1600
  11. Sammy Smith: +2000
  12. Taylor Gray: +2000
  13. Carson Kvapil: +2500
  14. William Sawalich: +3000
  15. Nick Sanchez: +3000
  16. Harrison Burton: +6000
  17. Josh Williams: +10000
  18. Daniel Dye: +12500
  19. Dean Thompson: +15000
  20. Anthony Alfredo: +15000
  21. Kris Wight: +20000
  22. Parker Retzlaff: +25000
  23. Jeremy Clements: +30000
  24. Matt DiBenedetto: +35000
  25. Jeb Burton: +50000
  26. Kyle Sieg: +50000
  27. Austin Green: +75000
  28. Brennan Poole: +75000
  29. Josh Bilicki: +75000
  30. Patrick Emerling: +100000
  31. Garrett Smithley: +100000
  32. Joey Gase: +100000
  33. Blaine Perkins: +100000
  34. Ryan Ellis: +100000
  35. Greg Van Alst: +100000
  36. Leland Honeyman: +100000
  37. Dawson Cram: +100000
  38. Mason Massey: +100000

