NASCAR insider picks Richard Childress’ RCR driver as favorite to win 2025 Xfinity race at Las Vegas

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the season's fifth race, The LiUNA! Ahead of the race, NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared his prediction, picking his favorite to win and top-five finishes at the 2025 Xfinity Series The LiUNA!.

Pockrass picked Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill to take the checkered flag at Las Vegas on Sunday, March 15. He has a good record at Vegas: a win, two top-fives, and five top-10 finishes at this track. He finished P4 last year at this event.

Rounding out Pockrass’ top-five predictions are the defending NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier, Aric Almirola, Sammy Smith and Jesse Love.

Pockrass wrote on X:

“My pick for Xfinity race at Vegas: Austin Hill ... top-5: Hill Allgaier Almirola Smith Love ET 1:35-Prime-Cup p&q 4-CW-NASCAR Countdown 4:40-CW-Xfin green, stages 45-45-110, 5 sets, fuel 59-64”

Austin Hill finished 33rd, first, fourth, and 37th in the first four races of this season. He will look to win his second race of the season this Saturday.

The 30-year-old Winston, Georgia, native is competing in his fourth season for Richard Childress-owned RCR, driving the #21 Chevrolet SS. Last year, he wrapped up the season in fourth place in the Xfinity Series points table.

John Hunter Nemechek won the event last year. However, he hasn’t competed this year.

Catch Xfinity Series drivers and teams in action at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday at 4:30 pm ET. Fans can witness the 300-mile NASCAR Xfinity Series race on CW and PRN.

Who has higher odds of winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas?

JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier is the top favorite to win The LiUNA! with +310 odds. The next closest in the odds table to win are Aric Almirola and Sheldon Creed at #350 and +700 odds, respectively, on Saturday.

Justin Allgaier: +310 Aric Almirola: +350 Sheldon Creed: +700 Sam Mayer: +900 Austin Hill: +900 Connor Zilisch: +1000 Jesse Love: +1300 Ryan Sieg: +1400 Brandon Jones: +1600 Christian Eckes: +1600 Sammy Smith: +2000 Taylor Gray: +2000 Carson Kvapil: +2500 William Sawalich: +3000 Nick Sanchez: +3000 Harrison Burton: +6000 Josh Williams: +10000 Daniel Dye: +12500 Dean Thompson: +15000 Anthony Alfredo: +15000 Kris Wight: +20000 Parker Retzlaff: +25000 Jeremy Clements: +30000 Matt DiBenedetto: +35000 Jeb Burton: +50000 Kyle Sieg: +50000 Austin Green: +75000 Brennan Poole: +75000 Josh Bilicki: +75000 Patrick Emerling: +100000 Garrett Smithley: +100000 Joey Gase: +100000 Blaine Perkins: +100000 Ryan Ellis: +100000 Greg Van Alst: +100000 Leland Honeyman: +100000 Dawson Cram: +100000 Mason Massey: +100000

