NASCAR insider picks Richard Childress’ RCR driver as favorite to win 2025 Xfinity race at Las Vegas

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the season's fifth race, The LiUNA! Ahead of the race, NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared his prediction, picking his favorite to win and top-five finishes at the 2025 Xfinity Series The LiUNA!.
Pockrass picked Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill to take the checkered flag at Las Vegas on Sunday, March 15. He has a good record at Vegas: a win, two top-fives, and five top-10 finishes at this track. He finished P4 last year at this event.
Rounding out Pockrass’ top-five predictions are the defending NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier, Aric Almirola, Sammy Smith and Jesse Love.
Pockrass wrote on X:
“My pick for Xfinity race at Vegas: Austin Hill ... top-5: Hill Allgaier Almirola Smith Love ET 1:35-Prime-Cup p&q 4-CW-NASCAR Countdown 4:40-CW-Xfin green, stages 45-45-110, 5 sets, fuel 59-64”
Austin Hill finished 33rd, first, fourth, and 37th in the first four races of this season. He will look to win his second race of the season this Saturday.
The 30-year-old Winston, Georgia, native is competing in his fourth season for Richard Childress-owned RCR, driving the #21 Chevrolet SS. Last year, he wrapped up the season in fourth place in the Xfinity Series points table.
John Hunter Nemechek won the event last year. However, he hasn’t competed this year.
Catch Xfinity Series drivers and teams in action at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday at 4:30 pm ET. Fans can witness the 300-mile NASCAR Xfinity Series race on CW and PRN.
Who has higher odds of winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas?
JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier is the top favorite to win The LiUNA! with +310 odds. The next closest in the odds table to win are Aric Almirola and Sheldon Creed at #350 and +700 odds, respectively, on Saturday.
- Justin Allgaier: +310
- Aric Almirola: +350
- Sheldon Creed: +700
- Sam Mayer: +900
- Austin Hill: +900
- Connor Zilisch: +1000
- Jesse Love: +1300
- Ryan Sieg: +1400
- Brandon Jones: +1600
- Christian Eckes: +1600
- Sammy Smith: +2000
- Taylor Gray: +2000
- Carson Kvapil: +2500
- William Sawalich: +3000
- Nick Sanchez: +3000
- Harrison Burton: +6000
- Josh Williams: +10000
- Daniel Dye: +12500
- Dean Thompson: +15000
- Anthony Alfredo: +15000
- Kris Wight: +20000
- Parker Retzlaff: +25000
- Jeremy Clements: +30000
- Matt DiBenedetto: +35000
- Jeb Burton: +50000
- Kyle Sieg: +50000
- Austin Green: +75000
- Brennan Poole: +75000
- Josh Bilicki: +75000
- Patrick Emerling: +100000
- Garrett Smithley: +100000
- Joey Gase: +100000
- Blaine Perkins: +100000
- Ryan Ellis: +100000
- Greg Van Alst: +100000
- Leland Honeyman: +100000
- Dawson Cram: +100000
- Mason Massey: +100000