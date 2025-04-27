NASCAR insider picks Team Penske driver as favorite to win 2025 Cup race at Talladega

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to the Talladega Superspeedway for the 10th race of the season, the Jack Link’s 500. Ahead of the event, NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass gave his prediction, picking the winner, top-five finishers, and a long-shot winner for the 2025 Jack Link’s 500.

Pockrass picked Team Penske driver Austin Cindric to take the checkered flag at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, April 27. Cindric didn’t have a good record at the 2.66-mile-long superspeedway, as he also has one top-five finish to his name in six races. The #2 Ford driver will start from the seventh position in the 39-driver field on Sunday.

Rounding out Pockrass’ top five predictions are 2020 Jack Link's 500 winner Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, Bubba Wallace, and William Byron. He also chose Zane Smith as a long-shot prospect. Smith will start from the pole.

Pockrass wrote on X:

“My Cup pick for today at Talladega: Austin Cindric ... top-5: Cindric Blaney Busch Wallace Byron ... longshot: Zane Smith. Talladega ET Sun 1:30-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay 2-FOX-NASCAR RaceDay 3:20-FOX-Cup green, stages 60-60-68, 7 sets tires NWS:80s, 10% rain”

Austin Cindric has scored two top-10 finishes in nine races so far and will look to clinch the first win of the season. He has an average finish of 18.8 in nine races and currently stands 22nd in the Cup Series points table. He has the fourth-highest odds of +1600 to win the event.

Meanwhile, Pockrass’ pick, Ryan Blaney, and Kyle Busch are the top favorites to win the Jack Link’s 500. Busch and Blaney will start second and ninth on Sunday.

NASCAR veteran Brad Keselowski is the most successful active driver with four wins at the Talladega spring race.

Kevin Harvick also picks the Team Penske driver to win the 2025 NASCAR Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

The 2014 Cup Series champion-turned-commentator Kevin Harvick picked Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney as a favorite to win his first race of the season at the longest oval track on the schedule.

On the latest episode of Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour, when his co-host Kaitlyn Vincie asked him to give his prediction for this weekend’s Talladega Spring race, Harvick picked Blaney and said [45:20]:

“I will take Blaney.”

Catch Cup Series drivers and teams in action at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday at 3 pm ET. Fans can witness the 188-lap Cup Series race on FOX.

