NASCAR insider picks Team Penske driver as favorite to win 2025 Cup Series playoff race at Gateway

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season will next head to the World Wide Technology Raceway (Gateway) for the second playoff race of the season, the Enjoy Illinois 300. Ahead of the event, NASCAR insider and journalist Bob Pockrass gave his prediction, picking the winner, top-five finishers, and a long-shot winner for the 2025 Enjoy Illinois 300.Pockrass picked Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney to reach the victory lane at World Wide Technology Raceway on Sunday, September 7. Blaney has a decent record at Gateway, as he has recorded one top-five and two top-10 finishes to his name in three races. The #12 Ford driver will start from the fifth position in the 36-driver field on Sunday.Rounding out Pockrass’ top five predictions are Christopher Bell, last week’s Darling winner Chase Briscoe, the defending winner of the event Austin Cindric, and Denny Hamlin. He also chose Brad Keselowski as a long-shot prospect. Keselowski will start from the 23rd position.Pockrass wrote on X:“My pick for Cup race at Gateway today: Ryan Blaney ... top-5: Blaney Bell Briscoe Cindric Hamlin ... long-shot: Keselowski”Team Penske star Ryan Blaney has had an impressive season so far, recording two wins, 10 top-fives, and 14 top-10 finishes in 27 races so far in the 2025 season and will look to clinch his third win of the season. He has an average finish of 15.4 and currently sits in seventh place in the championship points table, 24 points behind the leader, Briscoe. He also has the highest odds to win at Gateway.Meanwhile, Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell are also the top favorites to win the Enjoy Illinois 300 in the odds table.Kevin Harvick also picks Team Penske driver to win the 2025 NASCAR Enjoy Illinois 300 at GatewayThe 2014 Cup Series champion-turned-commentator, Kevin Harvick, also picked Ryan Blaney as a favorite to win the second playoff race at the 1.25-mile-long Gateway track.On the latest episode of Kevin Harvick’s “Happy Hour Podcast,” when his co-host Kaitlyn Vincie asked him to give his prediction for this weekend’s Gateway playoff race, Harvick picked the #12 Team Penske driver and said [58:46]:“I'm going to go with old faithful Ryan Blaney,” Harvick said while picking the driver to win the Gateway playoff race”Catch NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams in action at World Wide Technology Raceway on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. Fans can witness the 300-mile Cup Series race on NBC Sports.