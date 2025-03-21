NASCAR insider picks Toyota driver as favorite to win 2025 Homestead-Miami Truck race

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season heads to the Homestead-Miami Speedway for the season’s fourth race, the Baptist Health 200. Ahead of the race, NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared his prediction, picking his favorite to win and top-five finishes to win the 2025 Truck Series Baptist Health 200.
Pockrass picked Halmar Friesen Racing co-owner/driver Stewart Friesen to take the checkered flag at Homestead-Miami on Friday, March 21. He has a good record at Homestead-Miami with two top-five and five top-10 finishes at this track in the Truck Series.
Rounding out Pockrass’ top-five predictions are NASCAR Cup Series regular Kyle Larson, Layne Riggs, last week’s winner Corey Heim, and Ty Majeski. Majeski has won this event in playoffs in 2022.
Pockrass wrote on X:
“Truck pick for Homestead: Friesen ... top-5: Friesen Larson Riggs Heim Majeski ET 3:35-FS2-Truck p&q 8-FOX-Prerace 8:21-FOX-Truck green 30-30-74, 5 sets, fuel 48-54”
Stewart Friesen finished 23rd, second, and sixth in the first three races of this season. He has been competing in the series since 2016 with his Halmar Friesen team.
In a decade-long Truck Series career, the 41-year-old Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, native has managed to score three wins, four poles, and 87 top-five finishes. Last year, he wrapped up the season in 12th position in the Truck Series points table.
Catch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams in action at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday at 8 pm ET. Fans can witness the 201-mile NASCAR Truck Series race on FOX.
Who has higher odds of winning the NASCAR Truck Series race at Homestead-Miami?
2021 Cup Series champion Kyle Larson is the top favorite to win the Baptist Health 200 with +115 odds. The next closest driver in the odds table to win is Pockrass’ pick, Corey Heim at +450 odds and Ty Majeski at +800 on Friday.
- Kyle Larson: +115
- Corey Heim: +450
- Ty Majeski: +800
- Chandler Smith: +1100
- Grant Enfinger: +1100
- Ross Chastain: +1200
- Layne Riggs: +1500
- Kaden Honeycutt: +2000
- Brandon Jones: +2000
- Daniel Hemric: +2500
- Tyler Ankrum: +2500
- Rajah Caruth: +3000
- Stewart Friesen: +4000
- Gio Ruggiero: +5000
- Corey Day: +5000
- Connor Mosack: +6000
- Tanner Gray: +6000
- Matt Crafton: +10000
- Jake Garcia: +12500
- Jack Wood: +20000
- Andres Perez de Lara: +20000
- Luke Fenhaus: +30000
- Matt Mills: +30000
- Dawson Sutton: +50000
- Toni Breidinger: +100000
- Josh Reaume: +100000
- Frankie Muniz: +100000
- Stephen Mallozzi: +100000
- Spencer Boyd: +100000
- Micehl Disdier: +100000
- Nathan Bryd: +100000
- Akinori Ogata: +100000
- Stefan Parsons: +100000