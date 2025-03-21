NASCAR insider picks Toyota driver as favorite to win 2025 Homestead-Miami Truck race

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season heads to the Homestead-Miami Speedway for the season’s fourth race, the Baptist Health 200. Ahead of the race, NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared his prediction, picking his favorite to win and top-five finishes to win the 2025 Truck Series Baptist Health 200.

Pockrass picked Halmar Friesen Racing co-owner/driver Stewart Friesen to take the checkered flag at Homestead-Miami on Friday, March 21. He has a good record at Homestead-Miami with two top-five and five top-10 finishes at this track in the Truck Series.

Rounding out Pockrass’ top-five predictions are NASCAR Cup Series regular Kyle Larson, Layne Riggs, last week’s winner Corey Heim, and Ty Majeski. Majeski has won this event in playoffs in 2022.

Pockrass wrote on X:

“Truck pick for Homestead: Friesen ... top-5: Friesen Larson Riggs Heim Majeski ET 3:35-FS2-Truck p&q 8-FOX-Prerace 8:21-FOX-Truck green 30-30-74, 5 sets, fuel 48-54”

Stewart Friesen finished 23rd, second, and sixth in the first three races of this season. He has been competing in the series since 2016 with his Halmar Friesen team.

In a decade-long Truck Series career, the 41-year-old Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, native has managed to score three wins, four poles, and 87 top-five finishes. Last year, he wrapped up the season in 12th position in the Truck Series points table.

Catch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams in action at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday at 8 pm ET. Fans can witness the 201-mile NASCAR Truck Series race on FOX.

Who has higher odds of winning the NASCAR Truck Series race at Homestead-Miami?

2021 Cup Series champion Kyle Larson is the top favorite to win the Baptist Health 200 with +115 odds. The next closest driver in the odds table to win is Pockrass’ pick, Corey Heim at +450 odds and Ty Majeski at +800 on Friday.

Kyle Larson: +115 Corey Heim: +450 Ty Majeski: +800 Chandler Smith: +1100 Grant Enfinger: +1100 Ross Chastain: +1200 Layne Riggs: +1500 Kaden Honeycutt: +2000 Brandon Jones: +2000 Daniel Hemric: +2500 Tyler Ankrum: +2500 Rajah Caruth: +3000 Stewart Friesen: +4000 Gio Ruggiero: +5000 Corey Day: +5000 Connor Mosack: +6000 Tanner Gray: +6000 Matt Crafton: +10000 Jake Garcia: +12500 Jack Wood: +20000 Andres Perez de Lara: +20000 Luke Fenhaus: +30000 Matt Mills: +30000 Dawson Sutton: +50000 Toni Breidinger: +100000 Josh Reaume: +100000 Frankie Muniz: +100000 Stephen Mallozzi: +100000 Spencer Boyd: +100000 Micehl Disdier: +100000 Nathan Bryd: +100000 Akinori Ogata: +100000 Stefan Parsons: +100000

