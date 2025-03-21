NASCAR insider picks Toyota driver as favorite to win 2025 Homestead-Miami Truck race

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 21, 2025 13:37 GMT
NASCAR: Truck Series Championship - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Truck Series race at Homestead-Miami (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season heads to the Homestead-Miami Speedway for the season’s fourth race, the Baptist Health 200. Ahead of the race, NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared his prediction, picking his favorite to win and top-five finishes to win the 2025 Truck Series Baptist Health 200.

Pockrass picked Halmar Friesen Racing co-owner/driver Stewart Friesen to take the checkered flag at Homestead-Miami on Friday, March 21. He has a good record at Homestead-Miami with two top-five and five top-10 finishes at this track in the Truck Series.

Rounding out Pockrass’ top-five predictions are NASCAR Cup Series regular Kyle Larson, Layne Riggs, last week’s winner Corey Heim, and Ty Majeski. Majeski has won this event in playoffs in 2022.

Pockrass wrote on X:

“Truck pick for Homestead: Friesen ... top-5: Friesen Larson Riggs Heim Majeski ET 3:35-FS2-Truck p&q 8-FOX-Prerace 8:21-FOX-Truck green 30-30-74, 5 sets, fuel 48-54”
Stewart Friesen finished 23rd, second, and sixth in the first three races of this season. He has been competing in the series since 2016 with his Halmar Friesen team.

In a decade-long Truck Series career, the 41-year-old Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, native has managed to score three wins, four poles, and 87 top-five finishes. Last year, he wrapped up the season in 12th position in the Truck Series points table.

Catch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams in action at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday at 8 pm ET. Fans can witness the 201-mile NASCAR Truck Series race on FOX.

Who has higher odds of winning the NASCAR Truck Series race at Homestead-Miami?

2021 Cup Series champion Kyle Larson is the top favorite to win the Baptist Health 200 with +115 odds. The next closest driver in the odds table to win is Pockrass’ pick, Corey Heim at +450 odds and Ty Majeski at +800 on Friday.

  1. Kyle Larson: +115
  2. Corey Heim: +450
  3. Ty Majeski: +800
  4. Chandler Smith: +1100
  5. Grant Enfinger: +1100
  6. Ross Chastain: +1200
  7. Layne Riggs: +1500
  8. Kaden Honeycutt: +2000
  9. Brandon Jones: +2000
  10. Daniel Hemric: +2500
  11. Tyler Ankrum: +2500
  12. Rajah Caruth: +3000
  13. Stewart Friesen: +4000
  14. Gio Ruggiero: +5000
  15. Corey Day: +5000
  16. Connor Mosack: +6000
  17. Tanner Gray: +6000
  18. Matt Crafton: +10000
  19. Jake Garcia: +12500
  20. Jack Wood: +20000
  21. Andres Perez de Lara: +20000
  22. Luke Fenhaus: +30000
  23. Matt Mills: +30000
  24. Dawson Sutton: +50000
  25. Toni Breidinger: +100000
  26. Josh Reaume: +100000
  27. Frankie Muniz: +100000
  28. Stephen Mallozzi: +100000
  29. Spencer Boyd: +100000
  30. Micehl Disdier: +100000
  31. Nathan Bryd: +100000
  32. Akinori Ogata: +100000
  33. Stefan Parsons: +100000

