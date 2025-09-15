NASCAR Insider points to format suggestion in aim to “grow the sport”

NASCAR Insider Brett Griffin has given his take on a method to crown the Cup Series champion. He believes that a multi-race format, which has six eligible drivers, could be implemented instead of the current playoff format.The NASCAR Cup Series playoff format has 16 drivers who compete in the playoffs following the 26-race regular season. Drivers qualify by winning races or via the points standings. The playoffs are divided into four rounds: Round of 16, Round of 12, Round of 8 and the Championship 4.All three rounds are made up of three races, and the lowest four drivers in terms of points or who have not won a race are eliminated at the end of the round. The four drivers in the championship then race in a season finale in which the best finisher is awarded the NASCAR Cup Series championship.A common weakness of this format is that the championship is ultimately dependent on the outcome of only one race, the last race, and some feel that it devalues the value of overall season-long performance. Also, the fast elimination rounds can cause situations of pressure that do not necessarily work in favor of the most talented or most consistent drivers because one wrong move or mere bad fortune in a round can cause their championship hopes to be terminated abruptly.Brett Griffin suggested an alternative method to crown the champion on X:&quot;That how we grow the sport. Right there. Thank you. Having six drivers championship eligible in a multi-race format won’t hurt either. But, at the end of the day, the sports popularity and ratings have ALWAYS peaked at the Daytona 500! We need that race to be epic!!.&quot;Brett Griffin is a respected NASCAR veteran who has served as a spotter, journalist, marketer, and podcast host in the racing circuit. Griffin has served significant roles in the sport in the background, particularly, but not limited to, as a spotter to some of the best drivers such as Clint Bowyer, Elliott Sadler and most recently, as a part-time spotter at Richard Childress Racing with more than 20 years of experience.NASCAR Insider took a sly dig at Mamba Smith’s take on the purpose of the current Championship formatBrett Griffin used humor and sarcasm to respond to analyst Mamba Smith’s defense of the current Cup Series championship format, which sparked debate on social media. Smith had argued that the postseason's purpose is not to crown the best driver but the best team under high pressure, highlighting how the format rewards execution in critical moments rather than consistent performance throughout the season.Griffin dismissed Smith’s take as misguided and amplified it ironically to show his disagreement on X:&quot;just want him to get to 1 million impressions even though this is a sh*t take by someone on the nascar payroll. 😂😂😂&quot;Beyond his spotter duties, Griffin has built a strong presence as a motorsports journalist and content creator. He co-hosts the popular &quot;Door Bumper Clear&quot; podcast on Dirty Mo Media, where he discusses racing news, shares insider perspectives, and sometimes engages in spirited debates with drivers and fellow insiders.