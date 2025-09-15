NASCAR Insider points to format suggestion in aim to “grow the sport”

By Mayank Shukla
Published Sep 15, 2025 18:57 GMT
NASCAR: Bass Pro Shops Night Race - Source: Imagn
Carson Hocevar (77) and driver Zane Smith (38) lead driver Alex Bowman (48) and driver Christopher Bell (20) at Bristol Motor Speedway. - Source: Imagn

NASCAR Insider Brett Griffin has given his take on a method to crown the Cup Series champion. He believes that a multi-race format, which has six eligible drivers, could be implemented instead of the current playoff format.

Ad

The NASCAR Cup Series playoff format has 16 drivers who compete in the playoffs following the 26-race regular season. Drivers qualify by winning races or via the points standings. The playoffs are divided into four rounds: Round of 16, Round of 12, Round of 8 and the Championship 4.

All three rounds are made up of three races, and the lowest four drivers in terms of points or who have not won a race are eliminated at the end of the round. The four drivers in the championship then race in a season finale in which the best finisher is awarded the NASCAR Cup Series championship.

Ad
Trending

A common weakness of this format is that the championship is ultimately dependent on the outcome of only one race, the last race, and some feel that it devalues the value of overall season-long performance. Also, the fast elimination rounds can cause situations of pressure that do not necessarily work in favor of the most talented or most consistent drivers because one wrong move or mere bad fortune in a round can cause their championship hopes to be terminated abruptly.

Ad

Brett Griffin suggested an alternative method to crown the champion on X:

"That how we grow the sport. Right there. Thank you. Having six drivers championship eligible in a multi-race format won’t hurt either. But, at the end of the day, the sports popularity and ratings have ALWAYS peaked at the Daytona 500! We need that race to be epic!!."
Ad
Ad

Brett Griffin is a respected NASCAR veteran who has served as a spotter, journalist, marketer, and podcast host in the racing circuit. Griffin has served significant roles in the sport in the background, particularly, but not limited to, as a spotter to some of the best drivers such as Clint Bowyer, Elliott Sadler and most recently, as a part-time spotter at Richard Childress Racing with more than 20 years of experience.

NASCAR Insider took a sly dig at Mamba Smith’s take on the purpose of the current Championship format

Brett Griffin used humor and sarcasm to respond to analyst Mamba Smith’s defense of the current Cup Series championship format, which sparked debate on social media. Smith had argued that the postseason's purpose is not to crown the best driver but the best team under high pressure, highlighting how the format rewards execution in critical moments rather than consistent performance throughout the season.

Ad

Griffin dismissed Smith’s take as misguided and amplified it ironically to show his disagreement on X:

"just want him to get to 1 million impressions even though this is a sh*t take by someone on the nascar payroll. 😂😂😂"

Beyond his spotter duties, Griffin has built a strong presence as a motorsports journalist and content creator. He co-hosts the popular "Door Bumper Clear" podcast on Dirty Mo Media, where he discusses racing news, shares insider perspectives, and sometimes engages in spirited debates with drivers and fellow insiders.

About the author
Mayank Shukla

Mayank Shukla

Born and raised in Pune, India, where a strong emphasis on education instilled in me a lifelong love of learning. My academic journey led me to Amity University in Noida, where I earned my Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. This foundation in communication arts ignited a passion for storytelling and a keen understanding of audience engagement.

The allure of cinematic storytelling further captivated me, prompting me to pursue a Master's degree in Filmmaking from the prestigious University of Glasgow. This enriching experience honed my critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling me to dissect narratives, understand the nuances of performance, and craft compelling narratives of my own. During my time in Glasgow, I honed my writing skills as a contributor to the university newsletter, covering a diverse range of topics from local sporting events to film screenings and reviews. This experience cultivated my ability to research, analyze, and articulate my thoughts in a clear and engaging manner.

My interests extend beyond the world of film, encompassing a diverse spectrum of sporting passions. From the exhilarating world of Formula 1 to the thrilling spectacle of NASCAR, I find myself captivated by the raw power, strategic brilliance, and human drama that unfold on the racetrack. My passion for sports, coupled with my deep understanding of storytelling, provides a unique perspective that I aim to bring to my writing about NASCAR.

I am eager to share my insights and passion for this exhilarating sport with a wider audience. My background in film, coupled with my experience as a writer and my deep-seated love for competition, equips me to craft compelling narratives that capture the essence of NASCAR – the speed, the strategy, the human element, and the sheer thrill of the race.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Tushar Bahl
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications