NASCAR Insider predicts Kyle Busch's revenge on Ross Chastain after Sonoma wreck - "He may retaliate at some point"

Kyle Larson took the win at the 2024 Toyota/Save Mart 350 race at the Sonoma Raceway. However, the spotlight was taken by Kyle Busch and Ross Chastain for their last lap fiasco.

As the NASCAR Cup Series progresses into the second half of the 2024 season, the battle for the playoffs is getting more intense. While Chastain is currently in the top 16, Busch is aiming to enter the playoff cutoff in the coming races. After surviving the chaos of the lap 35 restart at Sonoma Raceway, Busch maintained a steady pace in the Top 5s. All was going well for the #8 driver, until the last lap.

In an attempt to pass the slow-moving Busch, Chastain dove on the inside line. However, the latter misjudged the move and tagged the former, spinning him out of the Top 10s. After the race, NASCAR insiders Jeff Gluck and Jordan Bianchi discussed about the collision in 'The Teardown" podcast. During the conversation, Gluck said:

"I felt like Chastain just kinda off slides up into him (Busch), kind of miss the corner and took Kyle Busch out. It seems to me like that was Chastain's fault." (24:30 onwards).

Gluck also elaborated on how he and Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports tried to speak with Busch, but he had already left the raceway. As the conversation continued, Gluck pointed out that Busch would probably not be happy about the incident. He further added:

"He (Busch) may retaliate at some point with Ross. He will probably won't appreciate that. (25.40 onwards)."

Take a look at the clip of the incident, posted by NASCAR on X:

Chastain finished the race in fifth place, while Busch dropped down to 12th place. After Sonoma, the former moved up one spot in the provisional playoff standings, while Busch is just one place outside the top 16.

Here's a brief look at Ross Chastain's 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season so far

After getting knocked out of the Playoffs last season, Ross Chastain aimed to make amends in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. The Trackhouse Racing Team driver began the season on a high note.

Of the first five races, Chastain finished one race in the Top 10s (seventh in Atlanta Motor Speedway) and one in the Top 5s (fourth in Las Vegas Motor Speedway). Since then, the Florida-based racer has managed to finish four more races in the Top 10 (sixth at Phoenix Raceway, seventh at Circuit of the Americas, seventh at the All-Star Race, and eighth at Charlotte Motor Speedway).

At the race in Sonoma, Chastain finished in fifth place. As of now, the #1 driver has managed to amass 453 points and is currently in 13th place in the provisional playoff standings.

