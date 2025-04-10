NASCAR Insider raises tariff question amid Roger Penske’s meeting with Donald Trump

NASCAR Cup champions Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney, along with other Penske stars, visited the White House amidst the 'Tariff War' initiated by newly elected President Donald Trump. Legendary team owner Roger Penske was also present, joined by NASCAR executives Steve Phelps and Steve O'Donnell.

The Penske organization was invited to the White House to recognize their achievements, visiting the Oval Office before the President inspected the cars parked on the South Lawn in front of the media. Although the event was intended to honor the champions, the impromptu press conference quickly shifted focus to questions about the escalating tariff wars.

NASCAR insider Jenna Fryer pondered what billionaire Roger Penske thought about the reciprocal tariffs before the 90-day pause was announced. In addition to his highly successful racing team, 'The Captain' is the chairman of Penske Corporation, which operates auto dealerships and Truck rentals that will be directly affected by the tariffs.

"I can’t possibly be the only person wondering what Roger Penske, automotive dealer, had to say about tariffs to the President before the pause was announced?" she wrote on X.

On the live broadcast where President Trump addressed the media about recent developments, Penske crew chiefs Jonathan Hassler and Paul Wolfe stood in the background alongside NASCAR executives. Fryer joked that the crew chiefs tried to remain emotionless in front of the cameras.

"And RP (Roger Penske) was not in the historical backdrop of the announcement with the NASCAR Steves and emotionless crew chiefs," she wrote.

"Blink if you’re alive, Hassler" she added in another comment.

President Donald Trump lauded Roger Penske's efforts in building a championship-winning team and transforming Indianapolis Motor Speedway into a world-class facility. He also praised the Penske champions and joked that he would never step into an IndyCar open-wheeler after learning about the speeds.

After NASCAR appearance, Donald Trump hints at Indy 500 appearance

Donald Trump made an appearance at the NASCAR season opener at Daytona International Speedway, where he paced the field in 'The Beast' and delivered a message to the drivers and fans gathered for the Great American Race. The President has now hinted at making an appearance at the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 25.

Roger Penske, who owns IndyCar and the iconic 2.5-mile oval at Indianapolis, extended an open invitation to Trump after the President praised the venue and hinted at a possible visit to the track next month.

"What you’ve done in Indianapolis also with the track and everything is really incredible. People tell me it’s amazing, I’ll have to get there, maybe this year." Trump told Penske via Fox [from 4:55].

In the build-up to the elections last year, Donald Trump visited the Formula 1 Miami GP and the Coca-Cola 600. His last visit to the Indy 500 dates back to 2002, and he was also scheduled to feature in the 2011 event, which didn't materialize.

