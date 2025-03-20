NASCAR insider reassures fans as City of Homestead confirms race weekend is on despite fire concerns

NASCAR insider Claire B Lang clarified in a repost on social media that the Homestead-Miami race will be held this weekend despite the untimely wildfires that have broken around regions of the city. Homestead Police's official account confirmed the same on their social media along with other safety precautions for the citizens.

Ahead of NASCAR's first visit of the season to Homestead-Miami, unfortunate circumstances have followed as there has been a wildfire outbreak around some of the regions in the city. Although there was a risk of the event getting canceled, the City confirmed that the fire is being controlled and that the race will be underway as scheduled.

Claire B Lang confirmed the same through her social media. She wrote:

"Reminder if you are headed to @HomesteadMiami for #NASCAR this weekend. In case you missed it - city says event will go on as planned:"

A social media post from the City's official police X account also confirmed the same as it read:

"The City of Homestead & Homestead Police are Closely monitoring the fire. Health: Limit outdoor exposure if needed. Traffic: US 1 may close intermittently; Card Sound Rd remains closed. The NASCAR events at the Homestead Miami Speedway continues. #TeamHomestead"

NASCAR at Homestead-Miami: Weekend schedule for Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series

NASCAR is prepared to head to Homestead-Miami for the first time this season later this week and is underway for the second-consecutive triple header after a chaotic yet action-filled weekend at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Focusing on the upcoming weekend at Homestead-Miami, Friday will be completely dedicated to the Truck Series in terms of track activity with their practice, qualifying and race being held that day at necessary intervals.

Saturday will feature the Xfinity Series practice, qualifying and race, but it will be interrupted by events from the Cup Series, which will leave Sunday with nothing else but the Cup race.

Here is the entire schedule for the upcoming weekend (All Times Eastern):

March 21, Friday

3:35 pm - 4:30 pm - Practice session (Truck Series)

4:40 pm - 5:30 PM - Qualifying (Truck Series)

8 pm - CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race

March 22, Saturday

10:35 am - 11:30 am - Practice session (Xfinity Series)

11:30 am - 12:30 pm - Qualifying session (Xfinity Series)

1:05 pm - 2 pm - Practice Session (Cup Series)

2:10 pm - 3pm - Qualifying Session (Cup Series)

4 pm - Xfinity Series Race

March 23, Sunday

3 pm - Cup Series Race

The Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, the Straight Talk Wireless 400 will witness a total of 267 laps covering a little over 400 miles on the 1.5-mile circuit.

