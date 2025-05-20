NASCAR insider reveals 2 tracks that could face uncertainty if North Wilkesboro gets a points Cup race

The NASCAR All-Star race was hosted at the North Wilkesboro Speedway this past weekend (May 18). The thriller was won by Christopher Bell with an overtake on Joey Logano in the late stages of the race.

There has been a buzz around the track to be included as a track hosting championship races. Several drivers, like Brad Keselowski, have called for the track to host points races. NASCAR spotter and insider Freddie Kraft recently shared his thoughts about the race possibly being included in the Championship.

"You know, if we do have a points race there, it's gotta replace something, and you assume it's gotta replace an SMI track... I am shouting this out loud to all of our friends in the Northeast. You better pack Dover, you better pack Loudon, because those are the ones that I'd be worried about if North Wilkesboro gets a date in the NASCAR calendar," Freddie Craft said via the Dirty Mo Media podcast.

Kraft highlighted that NASCAR would have to make a decision regarding the race to replace if the North Wilkesboro Speedway were to get a points race. He explained that wherever the race has to be hosted, the grandstands have to be filled with fans, and the race should be loved by fans.

He put forward his point that the race at Dover International Speedway or the playoff race at New Hampshire might be the ones to be replaced.

All the other members on the podcast also agreed on the opportunity of the track getting a points race. The All-Star race saw a jam-packed crowd and hours of fast and interesting races with battles even till the last lap.

Christopher Bell reigned to victory in the NASCAR All-Star race

Christopher Bell passed Joey Logano with nine laps to go during the NASCAR All-Star race to take his first All-Star victory. Logano had led 139 laps in the race, but was overtaken by Bell during the closing stages because he had older tires compared to the Joe Gibbs Racing driver.

The 30-year-old driver also called the North Wilkesboro Speedway the 'best short track on the schedule'. He also shared his opinion on the track getting a points race.

"The best short track in NASCAR. It is absolutely incredible. It’s just going to get better and better. Man, that was an amazing race," Christopher Bell said after the race (via Altoona Mirror)

Bell at the NASCAR All-Star Race - Source: Imagn

The Oklahoma-based driver took home the $1 million cash prize for winning the All-Star race and would look to continue his form for the grand Coca-Cola 600 race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

