NASCAR Insider reveals Kyle Larson’s hectic schedule ahead of Indy 500-Coke 600 feat

Kyle Larson is set to make his second consecutive attempt at The Double this weekend. Ahead of his outing, veteran NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass has highlighted the driver's packed and complex travel schedule.

Larson will start 19th in the Indy 500 after a challenging qualifying session. But the practice and qualifying sessions for the Coca-Cola 600 are on Saturday (May 24). After using reverse points order for last week’s exhibition races, NASCAR will return to its usual qualifying system.

Replying to a fan question on X, Fox Sports' Pockrass shared the Hendrick Motorsports star's hectic schedule for the his two race commitments.

"Larson will be in Charlotte for practice and qualifying. He is here in Indy for the morning autograph session and the public drivers meeting and then will leave for Charlotte, do practice and qualifying, and then return tonight to Indy."

Kyle Larson's day on Sunday, May 25, will begin at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where he will participate in the 109th Indy 500, which is scheduled to start at 12:45 pm ET. He will then fly to Charlotte for the Coca-Cola 600, which is set to begin at 6:27 pm ET.

Larson's 2024 bid was thwarted by weather delays. The 2021 NASCAR Cup champion finished 18th in the rain delayed Indy 500 and only reached Charlotte Motor Speedway after the race had completed 249 of 400 laps.

The Cup race was eventually called off after a severe rainstorm. This year, weather forecasts indicate a 13% chance of rain in Indianapolis during the race window and a 38% chance of rain in Charlotte around the start time.

"It's felt different for sure" - Kyle Larson on media hype for The Double round two

Only one in five drivers, who have attempted The Double, has been successful. NASCAR legend Tony Stewart completed all 1,100 miles of the races in 2001, finishing sixth at Indy and third at Charlotte. John Andretti, Robby Gordon, and Kurt Busch are other drivers who have attempted the feat unsuccessfully.

However, Kyle Larson believes the media hype for the second attempt is noticeably lower.

"This year compared to last year the hype is a lot less. Your second go-around, the cool factor is a little less across the board. Not for myself and how I feel about it, but for the media and all that. It's felt different for sure," Kyle Larson said via the Tennessean.

The 32-year-old California native has also talked about his plans, or the lack thereof, for a potential third Double attempt in 2026.

"Even before doing this, we only ever had plans to do two years of it, so we've kind of known all along that I had two opportunities to compete in the [Indianapolis 500], which is plenty," Larson said in April [via Motorsportswire].

The Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 will stream live on FOX and Amazon Prime Video, respectively.

