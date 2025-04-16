NASCAR insider reveals Tony Stewart’s plan after his first NHRA win

Three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart won his first-ever NHRA Top Fuel Drag race during the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals on Sunday, April 13, becoming the series' 999th different winner. After his iconic victory, Stewart shared in an interview with NASCAR expert Kelly Crandall that he plans to make a list of every racing milestone he has or hasn't achieved in his legendary racing career.

The event at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway saw drivers lined up in a four-wide format instead of the usual two-wide lineup. Tony Stewart was up against some of the biggest names in the sport. He crossed the finish line in just 3.870 seconds at a speed of 317.42 miles per hour, defeating stars like Antron Brown, Justin Ashley, and Jasmine Salinas.

This win is even more special because it marks a unique achievement for Tony Stewart. He has now won races in every professional racing series that has held an event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, from NASCAR to USAC to NHRA Top Fuel. However, it seems like the 53-year-old isn't done yet. NASCAR insider Kelly Crandall shared what Stewart plans to do this week after his big win.

"Tony Stewart plans to sit down this week and create a full list of everything he has and hasn't won in during his racing career," Crandall shared on X. "Stewart has seen the lists on social media but believes there are things that have been missed, so he knows it'll be a process to create a list."

This victory puts Stewart second in the 2025 NHRA Top Fuel drivers' standings. He is now 16 points behind championship leader Shawn Langdon, with 316 points to his name.

"It’s unreal" Tony Stewart said on his win after a difficult 2024 season

NHRA: Tony Stewart, his wife Leah Pruett, and their son Dominic at the Vegas Four Wide Nationals - Source: Imagn

Tony Stewart didn't exactly get into the NHRA Top Fuel Drag Series for his team because he wanted to. He had to do it because his wife, Leah Pruet, the regular for Tony Stewart Racing, had to take maternity leave at the end of 2023 due to her pregnancy.

It was also the year Pruett came close to winning the championship but eventually ended up in P3. When Stewart took over the TSR Top Fuel Dragster in 2024, the team was struggling to make any progress in the season. Stewart finished the season in the ninth spot.

Stewart shared in the post-race media round (via NHRA.com):

"It’s unreal. I realized it takes a lot, and it takes a long time to win a race in this series... We all needed it, after (his wife) Leah almost won the NHRA Top Fuel World Championship two years ago—we could not get on a path where we could make gains last year. It was super frustrating."

Pruett has extended her time off from racing into 2025 to take care of their son, Dominic James Stewart, as Tony continues to fill in her shoes. However, it seems like the team is starting to find its way back to the top, with Tony Stewart sitting second in the standings.

