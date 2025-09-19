NASCAR insider’s Boston detour leads to strong praise for JFK Presidential Library

NASCAR insider Kelly Crandall shared her first impression of the JFK Presidential Library. The reporter 'ended up' at the museum during her visit to Boston.The museum hosts archives from John F. Kennedy's tenure as president, featuring documents and personal memorabilia from the Oval Office. Other attractions include interactive exhibits using film, gifts from other world leaders, and a showcase of Ernest Hemingway's personal collection, among others.On Thursday, September 18, Crandall shared an X post about her visit to the famed museum.&quot;Flew into Boston and ended up at the JFK Presidential Library. Highly recommend.&quot;NASCAR heads to New Hampshire Motor Speedway to kick off the Round of 12. Denny Hamlin currently leads the playoff standings, while Bubba Wallace rounds out the top-8 with a single point above the playoff cutline. Joe Gibbs Racing has swept the first round of playoffs, with each of their three drivers winning a race each. No other team has consistently placed among the frontrunners so far.Sunday's (September 21) 301-lap event is scheduled for 2 PM ET. Fans can watch the race on USA and HBO Max, or listen to radio updates via MRN or SiriusXM.NASCAR insider weighs in on Bubba Wallace's playoff run so farNASCAR insider Kelly Crandall recently shared her take on Bubba Wallace's playoff hopes. She outlined the 23Xl driver's perception among the media and how he has come to live up to his 'new attitude'.&quot;For those who are inside the garage or the media center, there has been a tracker on Wallace this season, and how he would perform with a new crew chief. Along the way, some were even wondering how long this “new attitude” he carried was going to last,&quot; she wrote via Racer.com&quot;Charles Denike and the No. 23 team have been getting the job done. Wallace won for the first time before the playoffs started this season, and they have been solid through the first three weeks. Unlike years past, Wallace went to Bristol in little danger of not advancing. Not only did Wallace lead laps in all three races in the first round, he earned the fourth most points of all playoff drivers – and all drivers in the Cup Series – in those races,&quot; she added.Bubba Wallace has led 95 laps in the last three races of NASCAR's playoff. He finished among the top-10 in the first two rounds, but ended with a DNF at Bristol Motor Speedway. The No.23 driver led 12 laps at the half-mile concrete, before a late-race incident with Cole custer sent him into the outside walls.Wallace led the second most laps at Gateway, 73 to Denny Hamlin's 75, but was left to rue a stuck gear that lost him the lead. Nonetheless, he managed to recover and finish eighth in the running order.