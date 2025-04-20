NASCAR insider says Rockingham isn’t ready for Cup Series despite fan buzz

NASCAR fans packed Rockingham Speedway for a sold-out Easter weekend return to Xfinity and the Truck Series. Despite the buzz, FOX reporter Bob Pockrass believes the historic North Carolina track still isn't ready to host a Cup Series race.

After a 12-year absence from the national schedule, Rockingham Speedway returned in 2025 to host the NASCAR Truck and Xfinity Series during the North Carolina Education Lottery 250 weekend. The response was resounding. The 34,500-seat venue saw a full house on Saturday, with fans lining up for hours before the race, many reminiscing about the Cup days of old.

FOX's Pockrass summed up the emotional return, noting how deeply rooted Rockingham's legacy remains for fans across generations:

"We had the truck series here (on) Friday afternoon (and) the Xfinity series here (on) Saturday afternoon. Sold out crowd here today, autograph session, six hours before the race. There was way more line than what the 45 minute session could handle."

While 'The Return of The Rock' proved successful on multiple levels, a Cup comeback might not be on the cards just yet.

The recent revival was made possible in large part due to state funding. In 2021, the North Carolina government allocated $9 million to renovate the facility. The return of NASCAR in 2025 was the payoff, but even that came with an enormous logistical lift. Speaking after the race, Pockrass emphasized just how significant those changes were:

"Should Cup come here? ...This was a big lift, just to have Xfinity and Trucks. It took a lot of work to get this track ready. It would take a lot more work and a lot more dollars. We are talking lots of zeroes, to get it ready for a Cup event, for the infrastructure and everything. You heard people waiting long lines to get into parking lots. Some of the amenities that you'd want for a Cup race aren't here yet."

While Rockingham’s old-school charm drew praise from drivers and fans alike, Pockrass pointed out several logistical concerns. Parking bottlenecks, outdated amenities, and the need for expanded infrastructure remain significant hurdles for any potential Cup bid. The worn-out surface also drew criticism, which saw 14 cautions in Xfinity and five in the Truck Series race.

"Great Truck-Xfinity weekend": Bob Pockrass downplays NASCAR Cup expectations for Rockingham

Tyler Ankrum after winning the NASCAR Truck Series race at Rockingham Speedway. Source: Getty

NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass argued that rather than force a premature return of the NASCAR Cup Series, Rockingham should be allowed to flourish as a proving ground for the lower divisions, at least for now. He said in a video shared by FOX:

"Why mess with a good thing? You have a great Truck-Xfinity weekend here. I know from a promoter standpoint, you'd want the money of a Cup race... But, what I saw this weekend, on Friday and Saturday of Trucks and Xfinity. I'd love it if those guys could be the stars of the show here at Rockingham going forward."

Illinois-based Track Enterprises played a central role in preparing the speedway for its return. The company is known for reviving legacy venues like the Milwaukee Mile and Nashville Fairgrounds.

Robert Sargent, Track Enterprises and Rockingham Speedway president, oversaw everything from installing $1 million worth of SAFER barriers to the smallest cosmetic upgrades on the 244-acre property. Community support, he said, made all the difference.

"We do it because we love racing, but the best part is seeing what it means to the community. Every time I turn around, there's a new Rockingham resident standing there, asking what they can do to help. That's how much they care," Sargent told ESPN.

Seven-time NASCAR Champion Richard Petty also wants Rockingham to return in the Cup Series for an exhibition race like the Bowman Gray. While the 0.94-mile oval might not be ready Cup Series, it has reclaimed its rightful place on the national map with passion from fans, effort from promoters, and support from the state.

