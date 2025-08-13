  • NASCAR
NASCAR insider sees Kaulig Racing's Truck Series bid as serious possibility after Chris Rice discussion

By John Breeden
Published Aug 13, 2025 17:37 GMT
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star - Source: Imagn

Kaulig Racing could be expanding its organization to the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series in the near future, as reported by Motor Racing Network insider Mike Bagley. The conversation about the team possibly going to Truck racing stems from a recent "visit" with team president Chris Rice.

Bagley took to social media on Tuesday morning to share his thoughts on the chance that Kaulig Racing will expand to the Truck Series. He shared one of the "interesting" notes from the visit, which was that racing in the Truck Series might be possible for Kaulig. However, Bagley noted the story has taken various turns. Here's what Bagley wrote on X:

"Interesting note from our visit with Chris Rice... NCTS racing now may be a possibility for Kaulig Racing. Stay tuned. This story has taken many twists and turns."
Kaulig Racing opened in 2016 and has since emerged as a full-time organization in both the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series. In Cup, the team fields two full-time cars driven by A.J. Allmendinger (#16) and Ty Dillon (#10). Road course ace Will Brown competes on a part-time basis for the team in the #13 car.

In the Xfinity Series, the side has two full-time rookie drivers, including Daniel Dye (#10) and Christian Eckes (#16). Josh Williams formerly competed in the #11 car but was recently released from the team.

The North Carolina-based outfit has 27 victories in the Xfinity Series, with the latest coming at Las Vegas last year with Allmendinger behind the wheel. The win helped secure Allmendinger a spot in the Championship 4 race, where he finished third among the title contenders. The team has won two NASCAR Cup Series races, last with Allmendinger in 2023 at the Charlotte Roval.

Kaulig Racing teases former driver's return to the race shop

Prior to taking a different avenue in his career and driving for teams like Rick Ware Racing and Spire Motorsports, Justin Haley was a longtime driver for Kaulig Racing. He raced with the organization in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and moved up to the Cup level with the team in 2023.

Now, on the heels of Josh Williams' Xfinity Series release from the team, Haley was spotted in the team's race shop. The organization posted a humorous photo of the driver waving at the camera on X. The team teased that Haley is back at the race shop, writing:

"Look at who is back in our shop! Hey, @Justin_Haley_! 👋"

Kaulig Racing drivers AJ Allmendinger and Ty Dillon sit 18th and 32nd in the NASCAR Cup Series points standings, respectively. With two races left in the regular season, both drivers are seeking their first win of the 2025 season. For Dillon, it would be his first career Cup victory.

John Breeden

John Breeden is a NASCAR content writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of sports journalism experience. His career began back in 2021, when he started writing for The Breeze - a student-run publication at James Madison University that covered a wide variety of JMU collegiate sports. He graduated from JMU in May 2022 with a degree in media arts and design concentrating in journalism. He currently writes for his local publication, the Daily News-Record, in Harrisonburg, VA, where he covers a variety of sports at the high school and collegiate level.

John has been a lifelong NASCAR fan and has followed the sport closely since 2005. He stays informed on motorsports developments through social media, NASCAR.com, and NASCAR podcasts, which help him craft unique and engaging stories. Interviewing Hendrick Motorsports Vice Chairman Jeff Gordon at Martinsville Speedway was a career highlight for John, where he wrote about William Byron taking the famed No. 24 car back to the Championship 4.

Beyond motorsports, John enjoys writing about other sports such as football, baseball, and basketball. He believes that NASCAR could reach the global popularity of Formula 1 by expanding its audience with more international races and enhancing its mainstream appeal, just like F1 has done.

Edited by Riddhiman Sarkar
