NASCAR insider sets the record straight over Joey Logano’s All-Star Race meltdown

NASCAR insider Jeff Gluck has set the record straight as he reacted to Joey Logano's outburst at the All-Star Race. The Team Penske driver led the pack at the North Wilkesboro Speedway and inched closer to his second consecutive million-dollar paycheck; however, Joe Gibbs Racing rival Christopher Bell snatched the victory in a late-race overtake.

Logano started fourth in the 250-lap event and weaved his way to the front. The #22 Ford Mustang put forth a dominant showing but faced a big blow after the pre-planned promoter's caution on Lap 216. While Logano opted to stay out, Bell pitted and exited the pit road as the leader, restarting the race right behind the Penske driver.

A fierce battle for the lead ensued between them, with Bell constantly pressuring Logano to give room. As it intensified with 10 laps remaining, Bell's #20 made contact with Logano's #22 Ford, causing both NextGen machines to move up the track. Nonetheless, the former capitalized on the situation to mark the winning move of his first All-Star Race victory.

Joey Logano was furious with the promoter's caution and how Bell raced him for the win. However, Jeff Gluck reacted with a straightforward take, suggesting that the three-time Cup Series champion ran the JGR rival up the track first.

"Gotta disagree with Logano that Bell did anything wrong because I sure felt like Logano ran Bell up high first. No? Didn't he open the door to the same thing happening to him? I need to see a replay I guess," Gluck wrote.

Logano led a race-high 139 laps but failed to convert it into a third All-Star Race win. His first million-dollar triumph came in 2016 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Joey Logano explains the aftermath of Christopher Bell's NASCAR All-Star Race move

It's worth mentioning that whatever happens during the All-Star Race doesn't have a ripple effect on the drivers' NASCAR Cup Series standings. That said, though Christopher Bell and Joey Logano's late-race battle proved unfortunate for the latter, he won't suffer a dent in his standings.

However, when asked about how he plans to race Bell moving forward in points races, Logano clearly stated he will race Bell the "same way" the JGR rival did at North Wilkesboro.

"I'll just race him the same way. That's all it is. I mean this race was for a million dollars, you know, I get it. But we race each other every week. We're like elephants, we don't forget anything," Joey Logano said via Dirty Mo Media.

With the All-Star Race win, Christopher Bell marked his fourth victory at the North Wilkesboro Speedway.

