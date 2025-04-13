NASCAR Insider shares rotten conditions of Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s tires at Bristol

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. qualified in second for the 2025 Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway. With the track having a history of extreme wear, NASCAR journalist Jeff Gluck shared a picture of his tire wear at the end of stage 1.

At the Last Great Colosseum, tire wear has been a significant issue faced by NASCAR teams. Tires at Bristol often show extreme wear, cording within the first 40 laps, which is unusual compared to other tracks (where such kind of wear is seen after 100 laps). The tires wear down quickly, which leads to the formation of marbles on the track, making it difficult for drivers to maintain speed and control.

In the practice session, the cooler temperature contributed to increased tire wear. Track surfaces made of concrete make it conducive to not wear as much but other factors cause the unusual degradation. For this race, Goodyear and NASCAR have allowed extra tires for the race.

Jeff Gluck, the veteran NASCAR journalist shared a picture of Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s tire wear after the end of Stage 1 of the race on Sunday, April 13. He shared on X:

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s Cup Series career has included notable victories including his first Cup Series win at Talladega in 2017 and his unexpected win at the 2023 Great American Race. This win marked his third Cup Series victory.

He is ranked at 18th in the Cup Series with 158 points, having achieved one top 10 and one top five finish in the eight starts in the season.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.-led Hyak Motorsports emerges with key NASACR stat

Hyak Motorsports, previously JTG Daugherty Racing, has had a notable start to the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. The No. 47 Chevy team is one of only two teams without any DNFs in the first eight races. Stenhouse Jr. has also maintained consistency, finishing no worse than 25th in each of those races, marking a steady beginning after the team's rebranding.

The team highlighted its impressive reliability on X, noting that it is one of the few teams to avoid DNFs alongside Legacy Motor Club, though LMC has had one disqualification.

"DYK: Hyak Motorsports is one of only two [NASCAR] Cup Series teams that has yet to post a DNF this season. In addition [Stenhouse Jr.] hasn't finished outside the top-25 in the first eight races of 2025" the team wrote on X.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. renewed his contract with the team co-owned by former NBA star Brad Daugherty last year. He emphasized the team's potential and solid partnerships, reflecting on his past successes, including the 2023 Daytona 500 victory and his wins at Talladega.

