NASCAR insider shares ‘unique’ rules only for Bristol 

NASCAR Cup Series drivers are all set for this year’s Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway. Scheduled for this coming Sunday, April 13, the 500-mile points race is one of the two events held annually at the track; the other is the Bass Pro Shops Night Race.

Recently, renowned FOX journalist Bob Pockrass shared a set of “unique” pit road rules for the upcoming race at Bristol on his X handle. Notably, drivers will have their pit road entrances on the frontstretch as well as the backstretch.

“Reminder for Bristol, the pit road rules are a little unique with pits on the frontstretch and backstretch,” he wrote.

There are going to be two commitment points under green flag conditions, one in Turn 4 and another in Turn 2. Under caution, the drivers will be allowed to enter the pit road only through the entrance in Turn 2.

The lead lap drivers will be required to drive the entire length of both pit roads, regardless of where they pit. Lap-down cars will do this on the following lap. However, if the flag status changes to green while the drivers are on pit road, they may exit their respective pit roads without running the entire length of both pit roads.

Furthermore, there is just one exit ( i.e., Turn 1) if a driver enters the pit road under yellow. Failing to do that will send the driver back to the rear of the field for the next restart.

Fans can watch all the action unfurl on Fox Sports 1 from 3 pm ET onwards. Alternatively, they can listen to live radio updates on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin happens to be the defending champion at Bristol.

Hamlin won the previous two Cup Series races at Martinsville and Darlington. As such, he is now in a position to nail a three-peat, something that his teammate Christopher Bell did a few weeks back.

NASCAR Cup driver enters FS1’s broadcast booth for Truck Series race at Bristol

NASCAR Cup Series regular and reigning series champion Joey Logano was tapped to join Fox Sports’ broadcast booth for the Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. The race is currently live on FS1 and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Logano posted the news on Instagram. He wrote,

“Joining the TV Booth for Tonight’s @NASCAR_Trucks Series race at @ItsBristolBaby. Tune In at 7:30PM on @FS1.”

A three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, Logano drives the No. 22 Ford Mustang Dark Horse full time for Team Penske. He has yet to deliver his first win of the 2025 season. As of today, the Mustang maestro sits ninth in the driver standings with 232 points, a pair of stage wins, and one top-10 to his credit.

Logano will enter Sunday’s Cup Series race marking his 31st start at the 0.533-mile oval, short track. The Middletown, Connecticut native has won twice at Bristol (2014, 2015), but his victories came way before NASCAR introduced the Next Gen cars. His most recent finish is a P28.

