NASCAR insider snubs Denny Hamlin as he picks Hendrick Motorsports driver to win the 2025 Cup Series championship

NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass weighed in on the 2025 Cup Series title race and left out Denny Hamlin from the conversation. He instead chose Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron as his pick for the title but admitted that he's not 'all that confident' in his choice either.Hamlin is currently tied with Shane van Gisbergen for the most wins this year at four each. He hasn't fared well in the last couple of races, but not all of them have to do with his own shortcomings.He suffered a flat tire at Daytona and ended up with a 25th-place finish. Byron similarly logged a mid-pack result but emerged as the regular season champion at Richmond, leaving him with a 15-point bonus that'll ensure a deep playoff run for the HMS driver.After the Coke Zero Sugar 400 concluded, Pockrass outlined his pick for the 2025 Cup title in an X post.&quot;The Championship Four, is it gon' to be Denny Hamlin? Is it his year? Is it ever? Is it Ryan Blaney? I never have confidence in the Fords. Of course, you see what Penske has done in the playoffs in recent years,&quot; he said.&quot;Kyle Larson, haven't had a whole lot of love for him since Indy, so that leads me with William Byron. He's my pick to win the title. I'm not saying that I'm all that confident in it,&quot; he added.Denny Hamlin is the winningest driver to have never won the Cup title. He's currently in his third decade as a NASCAR driver and has made the championship four on four occasions but has fallen short each time.However, this season is his best yet in NASCAR's Next Gen Era, as he's among the top 3 in average finish, playoff points, and driver rating.Denny Hamlin names four NASCAR drivers who could be eliminated in Round 1On the latest episode of Actions Detrimental, Denny Hamlin laid out four NASCAR drivers he expects to be eliminated in Round 1 of the playoffs. One among them was HMS driver Austin Cindric, who's the only driver of the four currently sitting inside the top 10 in points.&quot;I'll say (Austin) Dillon, (Josh) Berry, (Austin) Cindric, and SVG (Shane van Gisbergen). Versus the guys like the Bowmans, the Reddicks, Loganos, Chastain, Bubba (Wallace), I think they all overtake, just on speed. I don't know if it's a wild prediction or not, but my first four out: SVG, Cindric, Berry, Dillon,&quot; he said. [33:20 onwards]Denny Hamlin returns to Darlington Raceway for Round 1 of the playoffs. It's a track where he secured his second win of the season, which notably came as a consecutive win after Martinsville.Moreover, the 44-year-old has led at least one lap in each of his last 11 starts at Darlington, with the highest coming in 2023, where he led 177 laps and swept both stages before dropping to a 25th-place finish.