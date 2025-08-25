  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Cup Series
  • NASCAR insider snubs Denny Hamlin as he picks Hendrick Motorsports driver to win the 2025 Cup Series championship

NASCAR insider snubs Denny Hamlin as he picks Hendrick Motorsports driver to win the 2025 Cup Series championship

By Vignesh Kanna
Published Aug 25, 2025 03:57 GMT
Syndication: The Des Moines Register - Source: Imagn
Denny Hamlin - Syndication: The Des Moines Register - Source: Imagn

NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass weighed in on the 2025 Cup Series title race and left out Denny Hamlin from the conversation. He instead chose Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron as his pick for the title but admitted that he's not 'all that confident' in his choice either.

Ad

Hamlin is currently tied with Shane van Gisbergen for the most wins this year at four each. He hasn't fared well in the last couple of races, but not all of them have to do with his own shortcomings.

He suffered a flat tire at Daytona and ended up with a 25th-place finish. Byron similarly logged a mid-pack result but emerged as the regular season champion at Richmond, leaving him with a 15-point bonus that'll ensure a deep playoff run for the HMS driver.

Ad
Trending

After the Coke Zero Sugar 400 concluded, Pockrass outlined his pick for the 2025 Cup title in an X post.

"The Championship Four, is it gon' to be Denny Hamlin? Is it his year? Is it ever? Is it Ryan Blaney? I never have confidence in the Fords. Of course, you see what Penske has done in the playoffs in recent years," he said.
Ad
"Kyle Larson, haven't had a whole lot of love for him since Indy, so that leads me with William Byron. He's my pick to win the title. I'm not saying that I'm all that confident in it," he added.
Ad

Denny Hamlin is the winningest driver to have never won the Cup title. He's currently in his third decade as a NASCAR driver and has made the championship four on four occasions but has fallen short each time.

However, this season is his best yet in NASCAR's Next Gen Era, as he's among the top 3 in average finish, playoff points, and driver rating.

Denny Hamlin names four NASCAR drivers who could be eliminated in Round 1

On the latest episode of Actions Detrimental, Denny Hamlin laid out four NASCAR drivers he expects to be eliminated in Round 1 of the playoffs. One among them was HMS driver Austin Cindric, who's the only driver of the four currently sitting inside the top 10 in points.

Ad
"I'll say (Austin) Dillon, (Josh) Berry, (Austin) Cindric, and SVG (Shane van Gisbergen). Versus the guys like the Bowmans, the Reddicks, Loganos, Chastain, Bubba (Wallace), I think they all overtake, just on speed. I don't know if it's a wild prediction or not, but my first four out: SVG, Cindric, Berry, Dillon," he said. [33:20 onwards]
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Denny Hamlin returns to Darlington Raceway for Round 1 of the playoffs. It's a track where he secured his second win of the season, which notably came as a consecutive win after Martinsville.

Moreover, the 44-year-old has led at least one lap in each of his last 11 starts at Darlington, with the highest coming in 2023, where he led 177 laps and swept both stages before dropping to a 25th-place finish.

About the author
Vignesh Kanna

Vignesh Kanna

Vignesh is part of Sportskeeda's motorsports division and covers both NASCAR and Formula 1. As a motorsports enthusiast coming from a Mass Communication and Journalism background, he's found that the best way to immerse himself in the sport is by writing about it. Vignesh likes to root for underdogs, whether they be drivers like Nico Hulkenberg or teams like Williams. When he's not writing, he enjoys playing Badminton and unwinding with stand-up specials.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications