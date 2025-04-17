NASCAR Insider speculates over key points in Netflix docu-series amid S2 trailer launch

Kelly Crandall, a NASCAR journalist, speculated over the time frame chosen for the new season of NASCAR: Full Speed. She called the final ten races as the “most intriguing” and understood it to be a more concise experience for the fans instead of it being a 38-week-long story.

Ad

The Netflix docu-series NASCAR: Full Speed is set to return with its second season on May 7, 2025, which will show glimpses into the 2024 Cup Series playoffs. The five-episode series will follow the 16 playoff drivers, including Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Christopher Bell, and Chase Briscoe, taking a look into their personal lives along with their on-track battles for the coveted title. The trailer highlighted Logano’s championship run, the Martinsville cutoff race that led to Bell’s dramatic elimination, and Briscoe’s advent into fatherhood following the birth of his twins. The drama in the playoffs was at an all-time high, particularly focusing on the contentious Championship 4 qualification between Byron and Bell. This had sparked accusations of race manipulation and resulted in significant penalties.

Ad

Trending

A question was asked to Crandall on X on why the series doesn’t focus on the entirety of the 2024 season. A fan wrote:

"Has either Netflix or NASCAR said why they only focus on the playoffs for Full Speed?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kelly Crandall replied:

"I think it’d be a tall task to do something like that for 38 weeks, and the argument could be made the last 10 races are the most intriguing. Plus, I don’t think there’s a chance you get drivers to allow that access for a full season."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The series will also dwell into the candid lives of NASCAR drivers, such as Ryan Blaney’s wedding preparations.

The series is produced by Words+ Pictures in collaboration with NASCAR Studios, Netflix and NASCAR productions providing unprecedented behind-the-scenes access to the NASCAR fans. The first season, which covered the 2023 playoffs and Ryan Blaney's championship run, averaged 3.4 million viewers.

Joey Logano dropped 2-word reaction on the release date of NASCAR's Netflix docuseries

NASCAR fans and three-time Cup Series champion Joey Logano eagerly await the second season of NASCAR's documentary on Netflix. The show, featuring 45-minute episodes covering the final ten races of the 2024 Cup Series season, promises behind-the-scenes glimpses of NASCAR stars like Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Christopher Bell, Daniel Suarez, and Joey Logano, along with their partners.

Ad

Logano reacted to a post sharing the new trailer on X:

"Can’t Wait!…"

Expand Tweet

The trailer for the five-episode series, set to premiere on May 7, 2025, highlights the controversy surrounding Logano's elimination from the playoffs after the Charlotte race. However, Alex Bowman's disqualification post-race gave Logano a chance to compete and eventually win his third title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Shukla Born and raised in Pune, India, where a strong emphasis on education instilled in me a lifelong love of learning. My academic journey led me to Amity University in Noida, where I earned my Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. This foundation in communication arts ignited a passion for storytelling and a keen understanding of audience engagement.



The allure of cinematic storytelling further captivated me, prompting me to pursue a Master's degree in Filmmaking from the prestigious University of Glasgow. This enriching experience honed my critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling me to dissect narratives, understand the nuances of performance, and craft compelling narratives of my own. During my time in Glasgow, I honed my writing skills as a contributor to the university newsletter, covering a diverse range of topics from local sporting events to film screenings and reviews. This experience cultivated my ability to research, analyze, and articulate my thoughts in a clear and engaging manner.



My interests extend beyond the world of film, encompassing a diverse spectrum of sporting passions. From the exhilarating world of Formula 1 to the thrilling spectacle of NASCAR, I find myself captivated by the raw power, strategic brilliance, and human drama that unfold on the racetrack. My passion for sports, coupled with my deep understanding of storytelling, provides a unique perspective that I aim to bring to my writing about NASCAR.



I am eager to share my insights and passion for this exhilarating sport with a wider audience. My background in film, coupled with my experience as a writer and my deep-seated love for competition, equips me to craft compelling narratives that capture the essence of NASCAR – the speed, the strategy, the human element, and the sheer thrill of the race. Know More