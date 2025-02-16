NASCAR insider warns fans to "head out now" as Daytona enforces stricter security checks

NASCAR Insider Jeff Gluck recently shared an important message on his X (formerly Twitter) handle for fans planning to attend the Daytona 500 later this Sunday afternoon. He shared an announcement made by Daytona International Speedway informing fans to arrive early at the track, as there will be enhanced security checks for entering the gates.

The heightened security measures are likely linked to rumors of President Donald Trump attending the event. Trump made headlines in 2020 when he served as the grand marshal of the Daytona 500 and reports have suggested that he is set to attend the 67th running of the Great American Race as well.

Telling race fans about the added security screenings for race day attendance, Jeff Gluck posted the following message on X:

"Don’t drag your feet this morning if you’re coming to the race. Head out now."

The official X (formerly Twitter) account of Daytona International Speedway made the following announcement for NASCAR fans:

"Race fans, plan to arrive early today! Expect enhanced security requirements as you enter the gates. Please give yourself plenty of time to enjoy all the pageantry of the 67th running of the #DAYTONA500."

While Trump's attendance this year has not been officially confirmed by either NASCAR or the White House, the announcement made by Daytona International Speedway is being seen as a confirmation of the President's presence at the race.

Further hints that NASCAR will host President Trump at Daytona

The message shared by Jeff Gluck is in line with another one of his updates which he shared yesterday hinting at the impact of enhanced security on event logistics. In an X post shared the day before the race, Gluck mentioned that it would be difficult to move around through the key areas of the track.

He added that his planned meetup with FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass would likely not happen because moving in and out of the track would take too long.

"Bummer news: A tweetup with @bobpockrass is not looking possible for Daytona this year. We hear enhanced security for the president's visit on Sunday means going outside the track and back will be difficult for us/take way too long. We hope to catch you at another race soon!" he shared on X.

These statements indicate that media members and fans could face logistical challenges on race day, affecting their usual schedules. However, this situation will not be a first for the fans and the media.

During Trump’s last visit to the Daytona 500 in 2020, they experienced similar lengthy security checks and heavy traffic congestion while driving their way to the track.

Despite these setbacks, President Trump’s arrival at the Daytona International Speedway is expected to cause a surge in viewership for NASCAR just as it did in 2020.

