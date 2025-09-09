NASCAR insiders address Denny Hamlin’s chances of claiming his first Cup Series championship: “Spot off”

Denny Hamlin is the longest-tenured driver in the NASCAR Cup Series without a championship. The closest he has come to winning a title was back in 2010, when he finished the season runner-up in points with eight wins to his name. Having said that, is 2025 finally going to be Denny Hamlin’s year?Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic addressed the question in an episode of the Door Bumper Clear podcast. Sounding “spot off” on the matter, Bianchi explained that Denny Hamlin has to win the Championship Race at Phoenix to earn the ultimate honor.But before that happens, Bianchi predicted that the Joe Gibbs Racing driver will win another race.“If Denny wins the championship, he's gonna have to win the race,” Bianchi said. “But I think before he gets to the championship, he's gonna win another race. So if he wins the championship, that would be career number 61, so spot off.”Next up for Denny Hamlin is the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. He made the Round of 12 through his victory at World Wide Technology Speedway on Sunday, so he doesn’t need to win at Bristol to advance further into the playoffs.But if he does win the event, it will mark his 60th career victory and tie him with former NASCAR driver and Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick for fifth on the all-time wins list. Scheduled for September 13, the 500-lap race will be televised on USA with live radio updates on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio from 7:30 pm ET.Denny Hamlin’s victory at Gateway brings home a milestone achievement for ToyotaOn Sunday at World Wide Technology (Gateway), Denny Hamlin bagged Toyota’s 200th win in the NASCAR Cup Series. Starting from the pole and leading a race-high 75 of 240 laps, it marked Hamlin’s fifth victory of the season as well.“Winning 200 NASCAR Cup Series races is an incredible achievement for everyone at Toyota and TRD, U.S.A.,” Tyler Gibbs, president of Toyota Racing Development, U.S.A., said in a statement. “In our nearly two decades of competition in the NASCAR Cup Series, we have been fortunate to partner with outstanding teams and talented drivers, which has allowed us to continue to achieve on-track.”“Although we will celebrate this accomplishment, everyone at TRD continues to focus on and prepare for the balance of the season as we strive for another Cup Series title,” he further added.Joe Gibbs Racing is Toyota’s winningest organization with 166 victories to its name. Notably, 2025 marks Hamlin’s 20th year in the Cup Series with the Huntersville-based race team.He is currently signed with the team through the 2027 NASCAR season. Per reports, it is expected to be his final contract extension with the team as he plans on retiring following its completion.