NASCAR Insiders heap praise on Kyle Larson’s “incredible” win at the Chili Bowl 

Renowned NASCAR journalist Toby Christie expressed his thoughts on Kyle Larson's undaunted attempt to triumph at the 2025 Chili Bowl Nationals main event on Sunday. The Hendrick Motorsports star took home his third Golden Driller trophy after starting on pole after his impressive qualifying attempt.

After missing out on the 2024 Cup Series Championship title, Larson has shown his versatility in motorsports by bagging the biggest payday in Australian Sprint car history last December, followed by marking his presence at the Tulsa Shootout earlier this month. Now, the 2021 Cup Series champion Larson has once again tamed the 40-lap feature in the presence of his Cup Series rival, Christopher Bell.

Looking back on the third Golden Driller trophy, NASCAR insider Christie shared his astonishment at witnessing the 32-year-old battle unfavorable odds such as making contact with a lapped car and colliding with the wall.

Trending

"Not only did this car finish the race... this car won the race... and not only that... but this car, which was in A DIFFERENT accident earlier in the race, never even lost the lead... incredible. @KyleLarsonRacin #ChiliBowl," Christie wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Moreover, another famed journalist, Joseph Srigley, commented on the moment when Larson hit the wall and managed to maintain the lead until the end.

"This was the SECOND incident in the 40-lap A-Main for Kyle Larson, in which he STILL managed to keep it together and hold the lead."

Expand Tweet

Kyle Larson on his third Chili Bowl Nationals win: "You have to put yourself in position to take advantage of luck"

Kyle Larson started the main event on the front row and led every lap until the 2025 Chili Bowl Nationals' checkered flag. Larson secured his first Golden Driller trophy in 2020 and then in 2021.

In the post-race conference, Larson said:

"Obviously, I caught some luck but maybe I ramped the wall...with skill. I’ve been told I’ve been lucky my whole career but you don’t win as often I do with luck all the time. You have to put yourself in position to take advantage of luck."

Expand Tweet

The HMS driver Larson triumphed among the likes of defending champion Logan Seavey, and the three-time Chili Bowl champion Bell.

This midget racing event also witnessed former Cup Series champion Kyle Busch and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs making their debut. Apart from them, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and JJ Yeley marked their presence in this offseason event.

Kyle Larson will next seen in action for the season opener race at Daytona International Speedway. He will drive the No. 5 Chevrolet for Rick Hendrick-owned team for a chance to lift his second NASCAR championship title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback