NASCAR insiders make a strong case for Carson Hocevar and Spire “bringing speed” to find victory lane, outshining Joe Gibbs’ grandson 

Renowned NASCAR personality Larry McReynolds shared his take on Carson Hocevar, one of the youngest and most promising talents in the NASCAR Cup Series. Speaking about Hocevar's prowess, Mr. McReynolds was certain that the Spire Motorsports driver would find the victory lane sooner rather than later.

In the latest episode of the Door Bumper Clear podcast by Dirty Mo Media, McReynolds weighed in on how Hocevar could be the next NASCAR Cup Series race winner. Speaking about this, Mr. McReynolds said:

"I'm gonna say spot on, not just Hocevar. Spire as a whole is bringing speed, and when you've got speed, it eventually will cash in, I know. When you look at his finishes, yeah I think second at Atlanta, got another Top 10 somewhere, he was a player the other night. Carson is starting more and more to find that line between when to, and when not to."

Following this, NASCAR spotter Freddie Kraft shared his input on how Hocevar can outpace Joe Gibbs Racing's Ty Gibbs, and claim his first win before Joe Gibbs' Grandson. He said:

"Coming into the year, everybody probably thinks Ty Gibbs would probably be on top of that list. Right now, I think it's gonna be Hocevar and Preece (Ryan Preece of RFK Racing)."

Hocevar, with his brilliant racecraft and impressive performances, earned ample accolades coming into this season. However, the #77 driver gained traction after his runner-up finish in the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

From then on, Carson Hocevar has been on a constant spree of delivering topsy-turvy performances. So far, he has gathered a pole, a Top 5, two Top 10s, and faced four DNFs. He also claimed the NASCAR All-Star Open race at North Wilkesboro Speedway to qualify for the main All-Star race.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. termed Carson Hocevar "special" after the Charlotte run

Carson Hocevar (77) during qualifying at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn

Following the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Dale Earnhardt Jr. was full of praise for Carson Hocevar. Speaking about the young Spire Motorsports driver, Earnhardt Jr. said in the Dale Jr. Download podcast:

“Hocevar, I don’t know if he had enough to win the race. He was getting stronger as the night was going, as was [Ross] Chastain and Denny [Hamlin], as well. But I always feel like you’ve got to lose a few before you win one. … He has something special."

The #77 driver suffered an engine issue at the 600-mile race, which jeopardized his run. Prior to the issue in the final stage, he finished 11th in Stage 1, fourth in Stage 2, and third in Stage 3.

