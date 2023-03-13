NASCAR: Interesting update regarding the entry of pit-lane at Atlanta Motor Speedway revealed

NASCAR has completed its West Coast triple-header and moves eastwards to Atlanta. The Atlanta Motorspeedway will play host to the fifth race of the season. The newly resurfaced track has new rules for the pit entry line.

NASCAR has announced changes to the pit road commitment/speed line. The new changes state that drivers have to maintain pit lane speeds while entering turn 3. The changes will apply to all racing categories.

Xfinity Series driver Anthony Alfredo shared his opinion on social media stating that with the extension of the commitment line, it would become more interesting.

Regarding the changes, drivers will get a one-shot to practice the entry after the qualifying lap. Senior journalist Bob Pockrass also stated that the governing body had thought of two pit-road speeds to avoid racing down the commitment zone.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Justin McLucas @J_Mac1287 @bobpockrass Why can’t they JUST have a commitment line there and stay under the white line. They don’t need the speed line there… Almost seems like an unnecessary safety risk @bobpockrass Why can’t they JUST have a commitment line there and stay under the white line. They don’t need the speed line there… Almost seems like an unnecessary safety risk there was some thought of two pit-road speeds, one from T3-T4 at Atlanta. My guess is have to have some pit-road speed or else then you are racing down there. twitter.com/J_Mac1287/stat… there was some thought of two pit-road speeds, one from T3-T4 at Atlanta. My guess is have to have some pit-road speed or else then you are racing down there. twitter.com/J_Mac1287/stat…

Many fans were quick to point out that the changes would be dangerous and the original line would be reinstated. This could create chaos if a caution arises during a green flag stop.

The new changes to pit entry could catch out a few drivers who take advantage of the commitment zone.

Hendrick Motorsports awaiting results from NASCAR's evaluation

Hendrick Motorsports has dominated the first four races of the season, winning the last two races. The momentum gathered by the team could be derailed if NASCAR announces a penalty for the team before the race weekend.

NASCAR @NASCAR NEWS: NASCAR competition officials take louvers from Hendrick Motorsports cars. NEWS: NASCAR competition officials take louvers from Hendrick Motorsports cars.

At the Phoenix Raceway on Friday, NASCAR confiscated the hood louvers or air vents from all four entries of Hendrick Motorsports. The confiscated parts were flown to Concord, North Carolina, where they will be evaluated for their legality. On Saturday (March 11), the governing body also confiscated the hood louver from Justin Haley's car.

NASCAR has increased the penalties for any modification without prior approval of single-sourced vendor parts. According to the rules from the governing body, there are two levels of penalties for the modification of these parts.

An L2 penalty may incur:

A loss of 75 points for the driver and/or team owner

A loss of 10 playoff points for the driver and/or team owner

A four-race race suspension for particular crewmember(s)

A $100,000 fine

If a severe violation of the rules has occurred, then an L3 infraction may incur:

A loss of 120 points for the driver and/or team owner

A loss of 25 playoff points for the driver and/or team owner

A six-race race suspension for particular crewmember(s)

A $250,00 fine

Jeff Gordon, vice president of Hendrick Motorsports, admitted that the impending decision has been weighing on their minds. Gordon also revealed that a miscommunication between the two parties might have led to the issue.

William Byron's crew chief Rudy Fugle admitted the team did a superb job of not being distracted by Friday (March 10)'s events. The team is confident that there has been no ill intentions on their behalf.

