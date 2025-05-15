NASCAR issues $75,000 punishment to Chris Buescher and RFK over Kansas violation

NASCAR issued a $75,000 fine to Chris Buescher and Roush Fenway Racing after the Cup Series race at Kansas earlier, owing to the modifications in the #17 Ford. The team was also docked off championship and playoff points.

Buescher's #17 Ford was inspected after the race at Kansas last week, and they were found to have breached a rule clarifying the car's front bumper and the shock-absorbing foam. In a statement, NASCAR mentioned that the team violated section 14.5.4.G of the rulebook, which deals with the thickness of the bumper foam used to reinforce the car. It was found to be exceeding the 2-inch limit that the sport has set.

Apart from the hefty fine for L1 infraction, Chris Buescher and RFK Racing lost 60 championship points and 5 playoff points each. Moreover, his crew chief, Scott Graves, has been suspended for the upcoming two races: the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro and the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Roush Fenway Racing, in a statement, acknowledged the penalties levied on the team and the driver.

"RFK Racing acknowledges the penalties assessed by NASCAR to the No. 17 Ford Mustang following this past weekend's race in Kansas."

They further mentioned that they were reviewing the situation to check if they would file an appeal within the given time.

"We remain committed to full compliance with NASCAR's rules. At this time, we are carefully reviewing the details of the situation to determine if we will file an appeal within the timeframe allotted."

NASCAR's Cup Series managing director, Brad Moran, also explained the details of the penalty.

Brad Moran explains Chris Buescher and RFK penalties

NASCAR levies penalties on different levels depending on the type of violation that teams or drivers have committed. Chris Buescher and RFK Racing were given L1 penalties, which include minimum weight requirements, etc. Even though the much harsher L2 penalties include unauthorized modifications on the car, the authorities did not go as far while penalizing the #17 team.

Cup Series managing director, Brad Moran, explained that the teams are allowed to modify the bumper foam; however, not more than 2 inches (the limit that the #17 car exceeded), and hence, the penalty was converted to an L1.

"As the car was being developed, we recognized we were doing damage to the nose of the car and didn’t want to be using up good parts (on repairs),” Moran said (via NASCAR). "We put out communications that were very clear and specific that teams could strengthen behind the foam, which is where there was cracking and damage during the races."

"It was an area around the foam that you’re allowed 2 inches, and it was beyond that, which is a rule violation. They were allowed to modify that area but not to the extent they did, and that’s why it turned it into an L1."

Chris Buescher has had six finishes within the top 10 this season but is yet to win a race. He was in a comfortable spot within the playoffs based on points, however, he would have to push harder considering his penalties.

