NASCAR issues clarification after removal of “unnecessary” rookie stripes

Starting the 2025 NASCAR season, rookies don't have to add yellow stripes on their cars to indicate they are first-year drivers. According to the league, the rookie stripes are "unnecessary" considering the drivers compete in the "highest levels of stock car racing."

NASCAR introduced rookie stripes to help the field identify which drivers were in their first year of competition. The yellow stripes were placed on each end of the lower rear bumper, making them easier to spot for trailing drivers.

Veteran NASCAR reporter Jeff Gluck wrote on X (formerly Twitter) about NASCAR's decision to remove rookie stripes moving forward.

"Flowing up on this post, NASCAR says the reason for no more rookie stripes is they’re unnecessary. There’s no need to signify a rookie driver given these are the highest levels of stock car racing, per NASCAR."

Trending

Expand Tweet

The post follows a paint scheme design by Big Evil Designs where the designing firm added two yellow stripes on the rear of its recent release on X. A fellow car designer called out the rookie stripe graphics before Gluck chimed in to relay NASCAR's statement.

Expand Tweet

Last year, drivers such as Carson Hocevar and Zane Smith ran their respective first full-time Cup Series schedules with the rookie stripes. With NASCAR removing the stripes, Hocevar would be the final Rookie of the Year awardee to run with them.

For 2025, the NASCAR Cup Series full-time rookie list includes Riley Herbst and Shane van Gisbergen. The former driver will drive the No. 35 Toyota Camry XSE for 23XI Racing, while the latter will pilot the No. 88 Chevrolet Camaro for Trackhouse Racing.

NASCAR introduces new rules ahead of 2025 season

In addition to removing rookie stripes, NASCAR introduced new and updated rules. The league made changes to competition matters including the number of entries and the infamous Damaged Vehicle Policy (DVP).

NASCAR implemented the Open Exemption Provisional (OEP), which guarantees an open team entry to the race. The OEP doesn't affect the original four open car spots, meaning the field would be expanded to 41 entries.

The first recipient of the OEP is Helio Castroneves in the Daytona 500. If the IndyCar star doesn't qualify for the race, he will start 41st on the field.

Helio Castroneves is a four-time Indy 500 winner - Source: Getty

As for the DVP, the updated policy can no longer disqualify teams for sustaining significant damages. Wrecked cars would be towed back to the pits for repair or the garage if teams couldn't fix the issue within seven minutes.

The DVP was criticized last year following inconsistent implementation, particularly in the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. Some cars that were supposed to be disqualified for being unable to drive back to the pits were towed for repair.

Other changes include a more stringent playoff waiver ruling and harsher penalties against OEMs.

The new rules will be implemented starting the 2025 season opener in the Daytona 500 on February 16.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback