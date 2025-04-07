NASCAR issues emotional tribute remembering Shige Hattori’s impact after tragic passing

The NASCAR community is mourning the loss of Shigeaki 'Shige' Hattori, a former driver and championship-winning Truck Series team owner. Hattori tragically lost his life in a fatal highway accident on Saturday morning (April 5) near Huntersville and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shigeaki 'Shige' Hattori, born in Okayama, Japan, was driving westbound on NC Highway 73 in his Toyota Crown when his vehicle crossed the centerline and veered into oncoming traffic. His car collided with a Lexus GX550, with the driver of the latter car not sustaining any life-threatening injuries.

NASCAR released a statement following the death of Shige Hattori, a Truck Series championship-winning team owner. Beyond his accomplishments in open-wheel and stock car racing, the emotional tribute remembered Hattori for his tireless dedication to uplifting the sport and those around him. Hattori was 61 years old.

"Shigeaki Hattori was a passionate racer and highly successful team owner, but beyond all his team’s statistics — which includes a NASCAR Truck Series championship — Shige was a genuine, beloved member of the garage who worked tirelessly to lift our sport and his people. We are deeply saddened by his tragic passing. NASCAR extends its thoughts and prayers to his family and many friends," the statement read [via Bob Pockrass.]

Shige Hattori moved to the United States to pursue a career in open-wheel racing after winning the Formula Toyota Championship in 1994. He competed in the Indy Lights series (now known as Indy NXT) for two seasons, finishing 13th and 25th in the standings.

Hattori made 33 starts in the IndyCar over multiple seasons, making two starts in the Indianapolis 500, with a 20th-place best finish in the Crown Jewel event. He transitioned to NASCAR in 2004, attempting his first Truck Series start that year, and competed part-time during the 2005 season.

The Japanese driver transitioned into a NASCAR team owner in 2008, fielding ARCA entries under the Hattori Racing Enterprises banner. The team made its Truck Series debut in 2013, followed by its Xfinity Series debut in 2014. Brett Moffitt clinched the Truck championship for the team in 2018.

Toyota Racing pays tribute to Shige Hattori's "history making" partnership

Shige Hattori maintained a long-standing alliance with Japanese manufacturer Toyota as a NASCAR team owner. Hattori Racing Enterprises has exclusively fielded Toyotas in the NASCAR national series, earning 14 Truck Series race victories and a championship. The organization also has one ARCA race victory and five ARCA East Series race victories.

Tyler Gibbs, President of TRD, released a heartfelt statement following the tragic passing of Hattori. Gibbs reflected on the long-standing partnership between HRE and Toyota, praising Hattori's motivation and tireless work ethic. The statement read [via Steven Taranto on X]:

"Everyone at Toyota and TRD, U.S.A. is saddened to learn of Shige Hattori's tragic passing. Toyota's history with Shige spans decades. Through his long run as a driver to his history-making championship success as an owner, Shige's motivation and work ethic to achieve at the highest level never wavered. His endearing personality was infectious and unforgettable. We are thinking of his family and friends as they process this terrible loss."

Many drivers have raced under the HRE banner, including Brett Moffitt and Austin Hill, who won six and eight Truck races for the team, respectively. Alex Bowman and Ross Chastain made Xfinity starts for the team early in their career. Tyler Ankrum drove for the team in its final full-time Truck campaign in 2023.

Shige Hattori left a lasting impact on NASCAR and the broader motorsports community, as the IndyCar world is also mourning the loss of the respected Japanese driver and team owner.

