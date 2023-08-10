NASCAR issues L1 penalty to Cole Custer and Stewart-Haas Racing

NASCAR has taken a strong stance against Cole Custer for rules violations, issuing an L1-level penalty to the No. 00 team at Stewart-Haas Racing for an infraction at the Michigan International Speedway.

As a result of the L1-level penalty, Custer and the Stewart-Haas Racing team have been docked 20 driver and owner points and five playoff points, delivering a blow to their standings and aspirations.

NASCAR's weekly penalty report, released on Wednesday, pointed out a violation of the Rule Book's section concerning the splitter (14.4.3 C & H). The rule dictates that splitters must be utilized exactly as supplied by the manufacturer, leaving no room for alterations or deviations.

During the opening-day inspection at the Michigan International Speedway, NASCAR officials confiscated the splitter from Cole Custer's No. 00 Ford Mustang. Subsequently, the splitter was transported to the Research and Development Center for thorough analysis and inspection.

The consequences of the violation were not limited to the equipment confiscation. Crew chief Jonathan Toney faced a significant financial penalty, receiving a fine of $25,000.

Impact of the penalty on Cole Custer's Xfinity aspirations

This alteration to the 25-year-old's position in the Xfinity Series standings could have an effect on his prospects for the remainder of the season. However, despite the setback, Custer still holds onto the fourth spot in the series standings.

Cole Custer's performance at the Michigan International Speedway further underscores the impact of the penalty. He finished 16th in the race after amassing 13 points across the first two stages.

This finish comes on the heels of recent victories in Portland and Chicago, victories that have secured his place in the playoff contention. The penalty might force Custer to reassess his strategy as the playoff picture takes shape.

Cole Custer's transition from the Cup Series back to the Xfinity Series hasn't been seamless. Having competed fulltime in the Cup Series from 2020 to 2022, where he clinched a victory at Kentucky, Custer has now returned to the Xfinity Series, where he boasts an impressive tally of 12 career victories.

Intriguingly, Stewart-Haas Racing has opted not to appeal the penalty, indicating an acknowledgment of the violation and a willingness to accept the consequences.