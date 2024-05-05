NASCAR at Kansas Lineup 2024: Starting Order & Pole for 2024 AdventHealth 400

By Yash Soni
Modified May 05, 2024 08:25 IST
NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 - Qualifying
NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 - Qualifying

After an action-packed Wurth 400, the 2024 NASCAR season arrives at the Kansas Speedway in Kansas City for the AdventHealth 400. The season’s 12th race will go live on FS1 and MRN at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 5.

The event will be contested on a 1.5-mile-long tri-oval-shaped track. A total of 38 drivers will compete over 267 laps to seal a chance at driving down Victory Lane. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the starting lineup for the 2024 AdventHealth 400.

Who is on pole for the AdventHealth 400?

In Saturday (May 4)'s Cup Series qualifying, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell secured his first pole of the 2024 season with a speed of 183.017 mph. It marked his third pole at Kansas and his 11th career pole in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain will share the front row with him after a lap of 182.704 mph, his best starting spot of the 2024 season.

They will be followed by Noah Gragson, Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch in the top five. Ty Gibbs, Austin Cindric, Michael McDowell, Chase Elliott and Chase Briscoe complete the top-10.

Denny Hamlin, the defending winner of the event and four-time winner at Kansas, will start in 14th place on Sunday.

2024 AdventHealth 400 starting line-up

Below is the complete starting lineup for the 38-car grid at Kansas Speedway:

  1. #20 - Christopher Bell
  2. #1 - Ross Chastain
  3. #10 - Noah Gragson
  4. #5 - Kyle Larson
  5. #8 - Kyle Busch
  6. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  7. #2 - Austin Cindric
  8. #34 - Michael McDowell
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  11. #22 - Joey Logano
  12. #17 - Chris Buescher
  13. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  14. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  15. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  16. #3 - Austin Dillon
  17. #4 - Josh Berry (R)
  18. #48 - Alex Bowman
  19. #84 - Jimmie Johnson
  20. #43 - Corey Heim
  21. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  22. #77 - Carson Hocevar (R)
  23. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  24. #71 - Zane Smith (R)
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  27. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  28. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  29. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  30. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  31. #21 - Harrison Burton
  32. #41 - Ryan Preece
  33. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  34. #33 - Austin Hill
  35. #51 - Justin Haley
  36. #24 - William Byron
  37. #15 - Riley Herbst
  38. #16 - Derek Kraus

Watch all Cup Series teams and drivers at Kansas Speedway for the fifth annual AdventHealth 400 on Sunday.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?