NASCAR at Kansas Lineup 2024: Starting Order & Pole for 2024 AdventHealth 400

After an action-packed Wurth 400, the 2024 NASCAR season arrives at the Kansas Speedway in Kansas City for the AdventHealth 400. The season’s 12th race will go live on FS1 and MRN at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 5.

The event will be contested on a 1.5-mile-long tri-oval-shaped track. A total of 38 drivers will compete over 267 laps to seal a chance at driving down Victory Lane. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the starting lineup for the 2024 AdventHealth 400.

Who is on pole for the AdventHealth 400?

In Saturday (May 4)'s Cup Series qualifying, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell secured his first pole of the 2024 season with a speed of 183.017 mph. It marked his third pole at Kansas and his 11th career pole in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain will share the front row with him after a lap of 182.704 mph, his best starting spot of the 2024 season.

They will be followed by Noah Gragson, Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch in the top five. Ty Gibbs, Austin Cindric, Michael McDowell, Chase Elliott and Chase Briscoe complete the top-10.

Denny Hamlin, the defending winner of the event and four-time winner at Kansas, will start in 14th place on Sunday.

2024 AdventHealth 400 starting line-up

Below is the complete starting lineup for the 38-car grid at Kansas Speedway:

#20 - Christopher Bell #1 - Ross Chastain #10 - Noah Gragson #5 - Kyle Larson #8 - Kyle Busch #54 - Ty Gibbs #2 - Austin Cindric #34 - Michael McDowell #9 - Chase Elliott #14 - Chase Briscoe #22 - Joey Logano #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #11 - Denny Hamlin #45 - Tyler Reddick #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Josh Berry (R) #48 - Alex Bowman #84 - Jimmie Johnson #43 - Corey Heim #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #77 - Carson Hocevar (R) #23 - Bubba Wallace #71 - Zane Smith (R) #38 - Todd Gilliland #12 - Ryan Blaney #99 - Daniel Suarez #7 - Corey LaJoie #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #6 - Brad Keselowski #21 - Harrison Burton #41 - Ryan Preece #31 - Daniel Hemric #33 - Austin Hill #51 - Justin Haley #24 - William Byron #15 - Riley Herbst #16 - Derek Kraus

Watch all Cup Series teams and drivers at Kansas Speedway for the fifth annual AdventHealth 400 on Sunday.