NASCAR King Richard Petty among the personalities to attend Governor Josh Stein’s meeting to begin the ‘racing and legislative season’

Josh Stein, the governor of North Carolina, hosted Richard Petty among other NASCAR officials to kickstart the season. Stein posted the pictures of the meeting on X.

Stein, a Washington, D.C. native and member of the Democratic Party, was sworn in as the 76th governor of North Carolina on January 1, 2025, after serving as the state's attorney general from 2017 to 2025. On January 29, Stein and the North Carolina General Assembly's Motorsports Caucus hosted the legendary Richard Petty, along with other NASCAR officials and legislators, for a meeting focused on the sport's impact in the state. The gathering highlighted North Carolina's deep ties to motorsports and its commitment to supporting the industry's future.

Richard Petty was seen in these pictures along with the North Carolina governor giving a speech. The post on X read:

"NASCAR is an important part of who we are in North Carolina — it’s an economic engine and a source of pride. Along with the Motor Sports Caucus in the NCGA, it was a treat to host NASCAR, legislators, and Council of State and cabinet members to kick off the beginning of the racing and legislative seasons."

Richard Petty, often referred to as "The King," is a legendary figure in NASCAR, with a career spanning from 1958 to 1992. The North Carolina native holds the record for the most race wins in NASCAR history, boasting an impressive 200 victories. He is also the all-time leader in Daytona 500 wins, having triumphed seven times. The 87-year-old Petty shares the record for the most Cup Series championships, with seven titles, alongside Dale Earnhardt and Jimmie Johnson, solidifying his status as one of the greatest drivers in motorsport history.

“I've won races and couldn't sleep”: When Richard Petty reflected on holding himself accountable after every NASCAR performance

Despite winning seven NASCAR Cup Series championships and 200 wins, Richard Petty consistently sought improvement. In a 2014 interview with USA Today, he shared that after a race, he preferred to analyze his own performance rather than discuss it with others. He expressed that winning didn't always bring him fulfillment; sometimes, he struggled to sleep after victories because he felt he hadn’t performed to his full potential.

“I've won races and went home and couldn't sleep because I knew I didn't do a good job. And I've run fifth or 10th in a race and would go home and sleep like a baby because I knew — in my mind, anyway — nobody could have done a better job than what I did. So all my thoughts were inward — not to blame somebody else, or circumstances or whatever. It was, "What could I have done to make it better?” Petty said.

He enjoys watching college and professional football in his downtime, revealing a passion for sports beyond racing. He was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2010 and awarded the Medal of Freedom by President George Bush.

