NASCAR King Richard Petty reveals his favorite stop on Kyle Petty’s 29th charity ride

NASCAR legend Richard Petty has revealed one location he's looking forward to visiting as part of his son, former NASCAR driver Kyle Petty's Charity Ride, now in its 29th year. The charity ride involves a motorcycle trek that raises funds and awareness for Victory Junction, a foundation that aims to make the lives of children suffering from chronic illness better by creating camping experiences on its 84-acre property located in Randleman, North Carolina.

The charity started based on the vision of Richard Petty's grandson, Adam Petty, who would visit children's hospitals in between races, before his tragic passing in an incident at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway at the age of 19.

The 2025 edition of the charity ride begins in Traverse City, Michigan, and heads through the states of Ohio, New York, Pennsylvania, before ending the trek in Virginia. One stop on the charity adventure includes a visit to the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation in Dearborn, Michigan, which is The King's pick for the spot he's most excited to see on the ride.

"Going to the Henry Ford Museum. Been there 2-3 times, but it's one of those places where every time you go, it's different. So everybody needs to go, at least once," Richard Petty said.

The seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion has been a part of every Charity Ride since its inception in 1994, when his son and three friends rode from North Carolina to the Phoenix International Raceway, picking up riders along the way until the group had reached a total of thirty motorcycles.

This year's run of the Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America will be covering a total of 1400.1 ride miles, taking place over the course of a week, starting on May 3rd and ending on May 9th.

Richard Petty shares an image from a previous Charity ride, saying he's "proud" to support his son

Richard Petty posted a photograph of himself and Kyle Petty on the road on Instagram, driving their motorcycles from a previous Charity Ride Across America. Along with the image, he also penned a note sharing his pride in supporting the charitable venture that his son started.

"The @kpcharityride is gearin’ up for its 29th run this spring—and y’all know we’re ridin’ right along with ’em! Proud to support @kylepetty and all the Riders as they raise money to send some amazing kids to @victoryjunction."

Kyle and Richard Petty will be joined by celebrities like a NASCAR Hall of Famer Hershel McGriff; former NASCAR drivers Max Papis, Ken Schrader, and Kenny Wallace; former NFL great and Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker; TV personalities Rick Allen and Rutledge Wood, as well as VP & Global Brand Ambassador of Harley Davidson and great-grandson of the founder William A. Davidson, Bill Davidson.

