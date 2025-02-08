NASCAR King Richard Petty turns up to Hall of Fame event in style rocking his #43 on his jacket

Richard Petty arrived in style at the Charlotte Convention Center for the Class of 2025 NASCAR Hall of Fame ceremony. The King donned a suit featuring his No. 43 racing number complemented by his signature cowboy hat.

Petty is one of the most successful NASCAR drivers of all time, having won the championship seven times. He also holds the all-time record for career victories, with 200 Cup race wins (including the pre-modern era). His efforts earned him an induction into the inaugural Hall of Fame class in 2010.

In the latest class, Richard Petty turned up with a vest in Petty Blue, which was embedded with the number 43, one of the driver's numbers during his racing days. He also wore a Legacy Motor Club shirt as the race team's chief ambassador.

"The King has style," NASCAR wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Perhaps the most iconic NASCAR car to sport the Petty Blue color and No. 43 was the Plymouth Superbird from the early 70s. The racecar was designed to lure the driver back to the Plymouth camp after he moved to Ford in 1969.

Richard Petty won 18 races in the No. 43 Superbird in the 1970 season. His teammate, Pete Hamilton, won three superspeedway races including the Daytona 500.

The No. 43 Plymouth Superbird tribute car at Dover International Speedway in 2017 - Source: Imagn

However, a rule change affecting the Plymouth Superbird's aero advantages meant the racecar had to be retired. Petty switched to Dodge in the mid-70s before returning to General Motors (the parent company of brands like Chevrolet and Plymouth) until his retirement in 1992.

As mentioned, Petty was inducted into the Class of 2010 NASCAR Hall of Fame. He was joined in the inaugural class by Bill France Sr., Bill France Jr., Junior Johnson, and fellow seven-time champion Dale Earnhardt Sr.

The latest Class of 2025 inducted former NASCAR drivers Carl Edwards, Ricky Rudd, and Ralph Moody.

"You got to keep your pants on Richard Petty": NASCAR reporter on Richard Petty's 2025 Hall of Fame attire

During the 2025 NASCAR Hall of Fame red carpet, Richard Petty flaunted his suit with the No. 43 Petty Blue vest. He later admitted that his shorts looked the same, catching his son Kyle Petty and NASCAR reporter Alex Weaver off guard.

After showing off the No. 43 vest on the red carpet, Weaver complemented the outfit, saying:

"Best dress of the night." [43:07]

In response, the seven-time NASCAR champ replied:

"You already see my shorts."

Kyle Petty, a former NASCAR driver who won eight Cup races, chimed in and said:

"Oh my gosh. No. Let's back that one down. Let's back that one down. We're not ready to go there yet."

"We've not been anywhere inside the ballroom yet so you got to keep your pants on, Richard Petty," Weaver said.

The 2025 NASCAR Hall of Fame red carpet was also graced by other former inductees including Terry Labonte (Class of 2016), Ron Hornaday Jr. (Class of 2018), and Donnie Allison (Class of 2024).

