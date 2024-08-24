NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing: Full race results of Friday’s Gold Cup Race of Champions preliminary event at Silver Dollar Speedway

The second night of the historic 2024 Gold Cup Race of Champions race week of the NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing Series got done and dusted on Friday, August 23, at Silver Dollar Speedway in California, with 24 entries.
Tanner Thorson, driving the #88 entry, secured his first winged sprint car victory of the 2024 High Limit Racing season in the Friday night preliminary feature at Silver Dollar Speedway.
Tanner Thorson emerged victorious after taking the lead from Rico Abreu with four laps to go and then held off the rest of the field without any challenge to cross the finish line in P1. Thorson led the final four laps and crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 0.487 seconds ahead of Abreu to take the checkered flag.
Thorson and Abreu joined Thursday night winner Corey Day and Spencer Bayston to win Saturday’s Gold Cup Race of Champions and a prize money of $100,070.
Meanwhile, Rico Abreu, who led the opening 26 of the 30 laps, finished runner-up, followed by James McFadden, D.J. Netto, and Cory Eliason in the top-five. Justin Sanders, Chase Randall, Tyler Thompson, Kasey Kahne, and Tyler Courtney completed the top 10.
Hendrick Motorsports and Kyle Larson’s brother-in-law, Brad Sweet, will compete in a heat race to qualify for the Saturday night main event.
NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing Gold Cup at Silver Dollar Speedway Friday results
Below are the final results of NASCAR Friday’s Kubota High Limit Series race at Silver Dollar Speedway:
- #88 - Tanner Thorson
- #24 - Rico Abreu
- #83 - James McFadden
- #88N - D.J. Netto
- #8 - Cory Eliason
- #2X - Justin Sanders
- #94 - Chase Randall
- #35KM - Tyler Thompson
- #9 - Kasey Kahne
- #7BC - Tyler Courtney
- #0 - Tim Kaeding
- #17 - Kalib Henry
- #17AU - Jamie Veal
- #1C - Chance Grasty
- #19 - Brent Marks
- #5V - Colby Copeland
- #X1 - Michael Faccinto
- #21S - Jesse Schlotfeldt
- #57W - Jock Goodyer
- #10 - Dominic Gorden
- #1 - Brenham Crouch
- #9F - Dustin Freitas
- #41 - Dominic Scelzi
- #76 - Jennifer Osborne
Kubota High Limit Series points table
- Brad Sweet - 2097
- Tyler Courtney - 2001
- Rico Abreu - 1851
- Brent Marks - 1821
- Corey Day - 1784
- Justin Peck - 1722
- James McFadden - 1652
- Parker Price Miller - 1637
- Spencer Bayston - 1600
- Zeb Wise - 1512
Catch NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing Series drivers next at the Silver Dollar Speedway on Saturday (August 24).