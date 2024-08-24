NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing: Full race results of Friday’s Gold Cup Race of Champions preliminary event at Silver Dollar Speedway

  • home icon
By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 24, 2024 15:09 GMT
NASCAR Sprint car driver Tanner Thorson wins at Silver Dollar Speedway (Source: X/@HighLimitRacing)
The second night of the historic 2024 Gold Cup Race of Champions race week of the NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing Series got done and dusted on Friday, August 23, at Silver Dollar Speedway in California, with 24 entries.

Tanner Thorson, driving the #88 entry, secured his first winged sprint car victory of the 2024 High Limit Racing season in the Friday night preliminary feature at Silver Dollar Speedway.

Tanner Thorson emerged victorious after taking the lead from Rico Abreu with four laps to go and then held off the rest of the field without any challenge to cross the finish line in P1. Thorson led the final four laps and crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 0.487 seconds ahead of Abreu to take the checkered flag.

Thorson and Abreu joined Thursday night winner Corey Day and Spencer Bayston to win Saturday’s Gold Cup Race of Champions and a prize money of $100,070.

Meanwhile, Rico Abreu, who led the opening 26 of the 30 laps, finished runner-up, followed by James McFadden, D.J. Netto, and Cory Eliason in the top-five. Justin Sanders, Chase Randall, Tyler Thompson, Kasey Kahne, and Tyler Courtney completed the top 10.

Hendrick Motorsports and Kyle Larson’s brother-in-law, Brad Sweet, will compete in a heat race to qualify for the Saturday night main event.

NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing Gold Cup at Silver Dollar Speedway Friday results

Below are the final results of NASCAR Friday’s Kubota High Limit Series race at Silver Dollar Speedway:

  1. #88 - Tanner Thorson
  2. #24 - Rico Abreu
  3. #83 - James McFadden
  4. #88N - D.J. Netto
  5. #8 - Cory Eliason
  6. #2X - Justin Sanders
  7. #94 - Chase Randall
  8. #35KM - Tyler Thompson
  9. #9 - Kasey Kahne
  10. #7BC - Tyler Courtney
  11. #0 - Tim Kaeding
  12. #17 - Kalib Henry
  13. #17AU - Jamie Veal
  14. #1C - Chance Grasty
  15. #19 - Brent Marks
  16. #5V - Colby Copeland
  17. #X1 - Michael Faccinto
  18. #21S - Jesse Schlotfeldt
  19. #57W - Jock Goodyer
  20. #10 - Dominic Gorden
  21. #1 - Brenham Crouch
  22. #9F - Dustin Freitas
  23. #41 - Dominic Scelzi
  24. #76 - Jennifer Osborne

Kubota High Limit Series points table

  1. Brad Sweet - 2097
  2. Tyler Courtney - 2001
  3. Rico Abreu - 1851
  4. Brent Marks - 1821
  5. Corey Day - 1784
  6. Justin Peck - 1722
  7. James McFadden - 1652
  8. Parker Price Miller - 1637
  9. Spencer Bayston - 1600
  10. Zeb Wise - 1512

Catch NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing Series drivers next at the Silver Dollar Speedway on Saturday (August 24).

Edited by Yash Soni
