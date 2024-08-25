NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing: Full race results of Saturday's Gold Cup Race of Champions at Silver Dollar Speedway

The final night of the historic 2024 Gold Cup Race of Champions race week of the NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing Series is completed on Saturday, August 25, at Silver Dollar Speedway in California, with 24 entries.

Corey Day, driving the #14 entry, won the back-to-back Gold Cup Race of Champions title in a dominant fashion in the Saturday’s main event at Silver Dollar Speedway.

Day dominated the race, leading all 40 laps from pole and holding off the charge of Rico Abreu in the closing lap to cross the finish line in P1. Day crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 0.419 seconds ahead of Abreu to take the checkered flag.

The 18-year-old driver also gets the prize money of $100,070-to-win Crown Jewel at California's Silver Dollar Speedway.

Meanwhile, Rico Abreu finished runner-up, followed by Chris Windom, Shane Golobic, and Cory Eliason in the top-five. James McFadden, D.J. Netto, Justin Peck, Tyler Thompson, and Andy Forsberg completed the top 10.

Hendrick Motorsports and Kyle Larson’s brother-in-law, Brad Sweet, started 23rd and finished 17th.

NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing Gold Cup at Silver Dollar Speedway Saturday results

Below are the final results of NASCAR Saturday’s Kubota High Limit Series race at Silver Dollar Speedway:

#14 - Corey Day #24 - Rico Abreu #55 - Chris Windom #17W - Shane Golobic #8 - Cory Eliason #83 - James McFadden #88N - D.J. Netto #13 - Justin Peck #35KM - Tyler Thompson #92 - Andy Forsberg #17AU - Jamie Veal #5 - Spencer Bayston #0 - Tim Kaeding #7B - Sean Becker #83T - Tanner Carrick #18 - Dylan Bloomfield #49--Brad Sweet #17 - Kalib Henry #1C - Chance Grasty #2X - Justin Sanders #7BC - Tyler Courtney #26 - Zeb Wise #88 - Tanner Thorson #24C - Chase Johnson

Kubota High Limit Series points table

Brad Sweet - 2137 Tyler Courtney - 2041 Rico Abreu - 1871 Brent Marks - 1841 Corey Day - 1804 Justin Peck - 1742 James McFadden - 1672 Parker Price Miller - 1657 Spencer Bayston - 1620 Zeb Wise – 1532

Catch the NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing Series drivers next at the Douglas County Dirt Track for the Showdown on the River presented by Seven Feathers Casino Resort on Monday, August 26.

