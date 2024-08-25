  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing: Full race results of Saturday's Gold Cup Race of Champions at Silver Dollar Speedway

NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing: Full race results of Saturday's Gold Cup Race of Champions at Silver Dollar Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 25, 2024 13:04 GMT
NASCAR Sprint car driver Corey Day wins at Silver Dollar Speedway (Source: X/@HighLimitRacing)
NASCAR Sprint car driver Corey Day wins at Silver Dollar Speedway (Source: X/@HighLimitRacing)

The final night of the historic 2024 Gold Cup Race of Champions race week of the NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing Series is completed on Saturday, August 25, at Silver Dollar Speedway in California, with 24 entries.

Corey Day, driving the #14 entry, won the back-to-back Gold Cup Race of Champions title in a dominant fashion in the Saturday’s main event at Silver Dollar Speedway.

also-read-trending Trending

Day dominated the race, leading all 40 laps from pole and holding off the charge of Rico Abreu in the closing lap to cross the finish line in P1. Day crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 0.419 seconds ahead of Abreu to take the checkered flag.

The 18-year-old driver also gets the prize money of $100,070-to-win Crown Jewel at California's Silver Dollar Speedway.

Meanwhile, Rico Abreu finished runner-up, followed by Chris Windom, Shane Golobic, and Cory Eliason in the top-five. James McFadden, D.J. Netto, Justin Peck, Tyler Thompson, and Andy Forsberg completed the top 10.

Hendrick Motorsports and Kyle Larson’s brother-in-law, Brad Sweet, started 23rd and finished 17th.

NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing Gold Cup at Silver Dollar Speedway Saturday results

Below are the final results of NASCAR Saturday’s Kubota High Limit Series race at Silver Dollar Speedway:

  1. #14 - Corey Day
  2. #24 - Rico Abreu
  3. #55 - Chris Windom
  4. #17W - Shane Golobic
  5. #8 - Cory Eliason
  6. #83 - James McFadden
  7. #88N - D.J. Netto
  8. #13 - Justin Peck
  9. #35KM - Tyler Thompson
  10. #92 - Andy Forsberg
  11. #17AU - Jamie Veal
  12. #5 - Spencer Bayston
  13. #0 - Tim Kaeding
  14. #7B - Sean Becker
  15. #83T - Tanner Carrick
  16. #18 - Dylan Bloomfield
  17. #49--Brad Sweet
  18. #17 - Kalib Henry
  19. #1C - Chance Grasty
  20. #2X - Justin Sanders
  21. #7BC - Tyler Courtney
  22. #26 - Zeb Wise
  23. #88 - Tanner Thorson
  24. #24C - Chase Johnson

Kubota High Limit Series points table

  1. Brad Sweet - 2137
  2. Tyler Courtney - 2041
  3. Rico Abreu - 1871
  4. Brent Marks - 1841
  5. Corey Day - 1804
  6. Justin Peck - 1742
  7. James McFadden - 1672
  8. Parker Price Miller - 1657
  9. Spencer Bayston - 1620
  10. Zeb Wise – 1532

Catch the NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing Series drivers next at the Douglas County Dirt Track for the Showdown on the River presented by Seven Feathers Casino Resort on Monday, August 26.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी